Opening Statement: We're still fighting consistency; that's the biggest thing. We had some real positives, but we had a drive where we got stopped at the four and didn't get a touchdown; we had been better at that. Defensively we had some really good series and gave our offense an opportunity late, but third and long obviously was our big detriment. We gave up three touchdowns on third and long. We were very average on special teams, and we needed to win that phase. We had a good meeting yesterday, and we know we need to continue to battle and improve.

Question: On starting fast but not sustaining it... Klieman: Sometimes it's the worst thing that happens to you. You get a big play an sometimes you relax a little bit. I don't think that's the case, but when you struggle the sustain the ability to run the ball on third and long it's difficult to keep it going. Reaction: No doubt, as DY wrote earlier today in Five Poyntz, K-State has been good in start of game/start of half situations. The key, right now, is continuing to find success as quarters and games draw on and less plays are scripted.

Question: On Texas Tech's poor big-play defense... Klieman: It's still about match-ups. It's more about match-ups. We have shown we can do it, but the consistency factor has to come for us. We need to find more big plays. Part of it is our health; the running back situation is not really healthy back there. We're not kicking out of tackles. It's not an excuse, but we haven't been able to do that. Reaction: No denying K-State's offense has become less explosive while James Gilbert and Jordon Brown have battled injuries. The task, however, is to find ways to move the ball - big plays or not - in other manners.

Question: On Devin Anctil... Klieman: Devin isn't punting to his capabilities, and it's almost like he's human. He had hit it so well, and he hasn't the last few weeks. He needs to be better, and I'm confident he will be. He's a weapon for us. I know he's a tremendous punter and he has tremendous pride in his craft. I look for a big bounce back week for him. Reaction: Klieman is incredibly consistent in having his players' backs. Anctil, bluntly, has not been good the last two or three weeks. He's had a good season, however, and Klieman has faith he'll return to form in the last couple of weeks.

Question: On Skylar's big hit... Klieman: It was not a concussion. He is healthy and is going to be ready to play. At that time he was maybe dinged or rattled though, but we're happy he doesn't have a concussion. Reaction: It's good to have this clarity. I hadn't heard any rumors of concussion, at all, but I did wonder the extent of his injury and how he was feeling.

Question: On Joe Ervin... Klieman: Joe was suspended for a violation of team rules last week. He's re-instated. He's served his penalty, and we are fine with Joe. He's at that four-game limit though, and we'll evaluate that. It's still based on James and Jordon. James did not practice yesterday, Jordon did. We'll still have to see. Reaction: Welp, that's transparency, right there.

Question: On Texas Tech... Klieman: Tempo on offense. They are going to go as fast as they can and try and get 100 snaps. It's as fast as you can go, much faster than anybody we've played this year. Trying to replicate that in practice is difficult. They have good players on defense, they will play three-down and try to pressure us, but what's really different is the tempo. Reaction: I talked a lot in preseason about concerns with K-State's ability to prep against offenses so different than its own. That, bluntly, has not been an issue this year. This week, though, as much as any other, will test that. Klieman, of course, seems aware of as much, too.

Question: Take confidence in the idea of having a chance to win three more straight? Klieman: I think so. I had said there would be some ups and downs. Some really positive things and some hard times. That's difficult for me, for our staff, for those seniors. I know it is. But that's the challenge, righting the ship and staying positive. Nobody is yelling or screaming. I think our guys are busing our tail; I really do. We just aren't consistent enough in making all the plays. Reaction: This has been the message all along, to be fair. It doesn't guarantee the pattern will continue, but it would also be short sighted to ignore the possibility of a strong finish.

Question: On Wykeen Gill... Klieman: Wykeen Gill is, knock on wood, to be cleared today. If he doesn't have any issues today with headaches, anything like that, he'd be ready to go. Reaction: Good to hear about Gill's condition improving after a completely needless hit at Texas two weeks ago.