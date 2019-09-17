Get a quick look at what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman had to say in today's press conference, followed by our immediate thoughts, in Rapid Reaction. A complete transcript of Klieman's full comments will be provided later today on K-StateOnline.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman (Getty Images)

Question: On keeping the team hungry... Klieman: We have to stay humble and hungry, not be seduced by the success we have had. The guys saw on film what we could have done better offensively or defensively. If we field a punt differently, it's a different game. Reaction: A little bit of a different tone from Klieman this week, even from his opening statement. Not upset, by any stretch, but perhaps focusing a little more on what can be improved more than what went well.

Question: On assistants recruiting... Klieman: It's valuable, but it's still not a contact period. We'll have our assistants here through Thursday. We're still teaching and putting a lot of things in place. We can't send every coach out recruiting, the most important thing is the current football team. Reaction: I wouldn't overreact to this. One, K-State will still be active recruiting this week. Two, with a staff you know is going to put energy into recruiting, you can have faith it's not going to fall off in-season, while appropriate attention will be paid to the current roster.

Question: On backing off to get rest in the bye week... Klieman: You do a little bit. We rotate a few more young guys into the rotation. There are technique things we need to work on, pass rush and coverages, for example. Same thing offensively. We got through the (Mississippi State) game really well from a health perspective. Reaction: Very positive to hear nothing was tacked on, injury-wise, exiting Mississippi State. I would think all players - aside from those already declared out for the season - would be available at Oklahoma State barring any practice injuries in the next 10 or so days. He later said both Wyatt Hubert and Walter Neil practiced yesterday.

Question: On the defense in the Big 12... Klieman: I think we need to get so much better and so much cleaner on defense. Maybe it's on a fit or a coverage we don't pass off correctly on an exchange route. We're just scratching the surface defensively on what we need to be. Reaction: Klieman isn't going to take any bait today on big-picture, "How great are things right now?" questions. Again, he's still praising his team - he's not angry - but today is about him making clear there's more work to do.

Question: On running back usage between James Gilbert and Jordon Brown... Klieman: Klieman says nothing is sticking out to him between the two, but that the carries are just happening to be split the way they are. Referenced not having the ball very much in the third quarter, which impacted the split. Reaction: Personally, I still want to see Brown get more involved in this offense, but I do think it would be a mistake to do so at the cost of reps for Gilbert. If the two are as close on the depth chart as suggested - and I have no reason to doubt it - maybe we'll see reps even up more as time goes on.

Question: Nice to have two byes with a new staff? Klieman: I don't think the staff has anything to do with it. They are all season, veteran guys. I don't think that plays into the open week part of it. Reaction: Really just shared this to show an interesting example of something Klieman does in pressers. He's always polite with the media, but he won't go out of his way to make you feel like you were "right" in your question or assumption if he doesn't feel the same way. He handles it uniquely well.

Question: On Oklahoma State game being on ESPN+ Klieman: That's over my head. It is what it is. That's a question for somebody else. I think whatever it's on, young people will have the ability to see it. Those are things we can't control. Reaction: I certainly understand the frustration some have about this, but it's wise of Klieman not to show much reaction to this, either way, in my opinion.

Question: On Jordan Mittie... Klieman: He was one of our players of the game on defense. He's making plays. He's taken advantage of the opportunity and this role. I'm so excited about how much he's grown within our system on the defensively line. Reaction: Glad to hear Mittie talked about, as - to me - he's the most improved player on the roster. He's been very, very good.

Question: On facilities upgrades... Klieman: The eye candy of seeing it will be really cool. It will benefit the athletes and can generate more revenue. I think all of that stuff is going to be valuable in the recruiting process. I think it shows our players, the student athletes, the recruits, the continued commitment Kansas State is making towards all of its athletic teams. Reaction: This isn't intended as a slight towards anybody. I do appreciate, however, a head coach who embraces the idea that things like facilities absolutely do matter - right or wrong - in recruiting, and he's going to use these investments to help sell his program.

Question: On Kevion McGee and Darreyl Patterson... Klieman: McGee played a fantastic football game. We thought Walt might be able to go, and while he took reps, he was thrust into it. We gave up a touchdown before half, where he was in great position and they made a great throw and catch. It didn't phase him. He was also on two special teams, but he was cramping, so we had to take him out and put (Patterson) in. I think they saw it and went after him late, and he broke up a big time play. Reaction: Both McGee and Patterson were fantastic against Mississippi State and looked far better than they did a year ago, particularly Patterson.