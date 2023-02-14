RAPID RECAP: Cats defense flounders in 79-65 loss at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla., -- The No. 12 K-State Wildcats fell at Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10) by a 79-65 score on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. The win ended a four-game losing skid for Oklahoma and a seven-game losing streak in league play for the Sooners.
To the dismay of K-State (19-7, 7-6) head coach Jerome Tang, Oklahoma jumped out to an early 9-2 lead with the Sooenrs drilling a pair of 3-pointers in the first couple of minutes. Tang called a timeout after Jalen Hill's layup on the fastbreak.
But K-State went on an 11-0 run shortly after Tang's timeout, which included a couple of made layups by K-State big Nae'Qwan Tomlin. K-State also had an and-1 dunk from Bebe Iyiola to give the Wildcats a 13-9 lead with just over 15:30 left in the first half. But Iyiola missed the rewarded free throw.
With 12:43 left in the first half, Keyontae Johnson made a jumper to give Kansas State a 17-14 lead, but Grant Sherfield responded on the other end for the Sooners, tying the game at 17 apiece. The Sooners then took a 22-19 lead with Bijan Cortes making a free throw.
Tomlin gave the Wildcats. the lead back when he cashed in a layup, giving the Wildcats a 23-22 lead. The two teams traded baskets for the remaining six minutes of the half.
But Oklahoma tied the game at 36 when Sherfield drilled a second-chance opportunity 3-pointer after the Sooners grabbed their fifth offensive rebound of the first half.
Oklahoma started the second half on a 12-0 run with Tanner Groves cashing in on a 3-pointer shortly before freshman Milos Uzan did the same, which forced a K-State timeout as the Sooners took a 10-point lead at 48-38with 16:23 left in the second half.
Kansas State scored buckets on back-to-back possessions to end Oklahoma's 12-0 run with Ish Massoud slamming home a dunk on a baseline out-of-bounds play and Desi Sills finishing a layup after a missed Oklahoma look at the rim.
But Oklahoma converted on consecutive possessions with Groves making a free throw and Hill converting on a made 3-pointer to give the Sooners a 52-42 lead. The Sooners then increased their lead to after Markquis Nowell attempted to throw the ball of an Oklahoma player, but the ball stayed in play and was scooped by a Sooner and taken the other way for an and-1 layup by Otega Oweh that put the Sooners up 59-45.
Despite Oklahoma not having a made field goal in over four minutes midway through the second half, Oklahoma maintained a 61-49 lead with 7:49 left in the second half. But as part of that 4:10 stretch for Oklahoma, the Wildcats didn't score for 2:25. But that stretch ended with Johnson getting a dunk to make it a 61-51 game with just over 7:30 left in the second half.
Kansas State got Oklahoma's lead down 61-53 after Sill buried a pair of free throws. But Oklahoma then forced turnovers on their next two possessions and took both the other way for layups, increasing their lead to 15 points at 66-63 with about 5:50 left in the game.
The Sooners increased their lead to 15 points after Sherfield made a right-handed layup, giving the Sooners a 76-61 lead with 2:49 left in the game, it was Sherfield's 20th point of the contest. He was the game's leading scorer.
With the loss, Kansas State has lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season, but the Wildcats have also lost five straight Big 12 road games. Kansas State falls to 19-7 on the season and 7-6 in Big 12 play following their road trip to Texas Tech and Oklahoma -- the ninth and 10th place teams in the Big 12.
NEXT UP
Kansas State plays again on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum against No. 19 Iowa State. The Cyclones beat Kansas State earlier this season at Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State is 16-8 overall this season and is 7-5 in the Big 12. But the Cyclones are 2-6 as a true road team this season.