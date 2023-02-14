NORMAN, Okla., -- The No. 12 K-State Wildcats fell at Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10) by a 79-65 score on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. The win ended a four-game losing skid for Oklahoma and a seven-game losing streak in league play for the Sooners.

To the dismay of K-State (19-7, 7-6) head coach Jerome Tang, Oklahoma jumped out to an early 9-2 lead with the Sooenrs drilling a pair of 3-pointers in the first couple of minutes. Tang called a timeout after Jalen Hill's layup on the fastbreak.

But K-State went on an 11-0 run shortly after Tang's timeout, which included a couple of made layups by K-State big Nae'Qwan Tomlin. K-State also had an and-1 dunk from Bebe Iyiola to give the Wildcats a 13-9 lead with just over 15:30 left in the first half. But Iyiola missed the rewarded free throw.

With 12:43 left in the first half, Keyontae Johnson made a jumper to give Kansas State a 17-14 lead, but Grant Sherfield responded on the other end for the Sooners, tying the game at 17 apiece. The Sooners then took a 22-19 lead with Bijan Cortes making a free throw.

Tomlin gave the Wildcats. the lead back when he cashed in a layup, giving the Wildcats a 23-22 lead. The two teams traded baskets for the remaining six minutes of the half.

But Oklahoma tied the game at 36 when Sherfield drilled a second-chance opportunity 3-pointer after the Sooners grabbed their fifth offensive rebound of the first half.

Oklahoma started the second half on a 12-0 run with Tanner Groves cashing in on a 3-pointer shortly before freshman Milos Uzan did the same, which forced a K-State timeout as the Sooners took a 10-point lead at 48-38with 16:23 left in the second half.

Kansas State scored buckets on back-to-back possessions to end Oklahoma's 12-0 run with Ish Massoud slamming home a dunk on a baseline out-of-bounds play and Desi Sills finishing a layup after a missed Oklahoma look at the rim.

But Oklahoma converted on consecutive possessions with Groves making a free throw and Hill converting on a made 3-pointer to give the Sooners a 52-42 lead. The Sooners then increased their lead to after Markquis Nowell attempted to throw the ball of an Oklahoma player, but the ball stayed in play and was scooped by a Sooner and taken the other way for an and-1 layup by Otega Oweh that put the Sooners up 59-45.

Despite Oklahoma not having a made field goal in over four minutes midway through the second half, Oklahoma maintained a 61-49 lead with 7:49 left in the second half. But as part of that 4:10 stretch for Oklahoma, the Wildcats didn't score for 2:25. But that stretch ended with Johnson getting a dunk to make it a 61-51 game with just over 7:30 left in the second half.

Kansas State got Oklahoma's lead down 61-53 after Sill buried a pair of free throws. But Oklahoma then forced turnovers on their next two possessions and took both the other way for layups, increasing their lead to 15 points at 66-63 with about 5:50 left in the game.

The Sooners increased their lead to 15 points after Sherfield made a right-handed layup, giving the Sooners a 76-61 lead with 2:49 left in the game, it was Sherfield's 20th point of the contest. He was the game's leading scorer.

With the loss, Kansas State has lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season, but the Wildcats have also lost five straight Big 12 road games. Kansas State falls to 19-7 on the season and 7-6 in Big 12 play following their road trip to Texas Tech and Oklahoma -- the ninth and 10th place teams in the Big 12.