Rapid Recap: A reminder of where they sit in the standings

MARK SMITH IMPACT

Mark Smith is scoring nearly 15 points and nine rebounds per game in the Big 12 and was the most integral factor in each of the last two wins. Above all else, Bruce Weber has appreciated how well Smith has meshed with the team. In his final season at a new school, Smith could act entitled and become a hinderance, but instead, he has remained humble by listening to the coaches and leading his teammates. We haven’t seen the transfer force any bad shots and he slowly turned the knob up on his offensive aggression the more acclimated he has become. He’s been on a roll ever since conference play began and will be key in every game moving forward. Smith wants to be a coach one day. Weber said he should treat this season as an internship by soaking up as much information and knowledge that he can.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here*** Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

SELTON MIGUEL STRUGGLES

Selton Miguel texted his head coach late at night after knocking off Texas and apologized for not playing up to par, lately. Weber reminded him that he was +13 in Austin and his defense will remain valuable to Kansas State. Weber admitted to the media that he would like to see Miguel be more confident in his outside shot. He makes them look easy in practice, but then hesitates or fails to convert during the live action.

Selton Miguel

KANSAS PREVIEW

K-State wants to disrupt the Kansas offense by taking them out of their sets and making them earn their buckets. Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun will be the Jayhawks that the Wildcats have to pay special attention to on that end of the floor Kansas has mixed up small ball and traditional lineups all season. Offensively, they want to continue to take advantage of attacking angles and space to get high percentage shots. Ball movement and making the simple play will remain key.

"STILL IN LAST PLACE"