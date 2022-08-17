Rapid Recap: Approach from Klein and Martinez

BACKFIELD DEVELOPMENT

In terms of what still needs to be accomplished during camp, Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein instantly alluded to developing more depth at running back behind Deuce Vaughn. It sounds like that is at the top of the to-do list in the remaining weeks before the beginning of the season. The two names he mentioned associated with that job were DJ Giddens and Anthony Frias. Klein shared that both have done a great job and are on the right track. Giddens has improved a lot in the last few weeks. And Frias has done some nice things, but it sounds like they hope to see much more from them moving forward. What will help that is finding the right mixing and matching along the offensive line as well.

DJ Giddens (Kansas State Athletics)

DRAWING UP PLAYS

As the new play-caller for the K-State offense, Klein admitted to getting caught up in it all every now and then and wanting to be very creative with play design and what they are implementing into their offensive machine. He has the older assistants in the room bring him back down at times and give him a reminder to be realistic and pump the brakes a bit. In the same token, he still feels incredibly honored each and every day to be the leader of the Wildcats' offensive attack. Klein admitted that it is like playing quarterback all over again without being the actual quarterback. While it is fun, he said they're more focused on having fun while being excellent. He doesn't want to let his players or the other coaches on the staff down in any way, shape or form. With that being said, they are pressing forward and want to drastically expand a lot of the things that they have been doing and look to be creative, multiple and diverse in how they do everything. That will consist of varying formations and varying tempos. The goal is to put as much pressure on the defense as possible.

Collin Klein (Drew Galloway/KSO)

VALUE OF BEEBE

Klein didn't hold back in his praise of Cooper Beebe. He called his star offensive lineman a stud, to which Beebe said 'thank you' while waiting for his turn at the podium immediately following Monday's practice. The two had a chuckle over that. Beebe's versatility in how he can be the best player at either tackle or guard is a special tool for Kansas State. It allows them to shake up the alignment and spots to where they always have an elite combination on the field. His intelligence also gives them a great asset in flushing out the problems before they surface. He sees issues and potential errors before they happen and is able to call them out so that they can get into a better approach or play.

TAKING OFF

The most animated that the K-State offensive coordinator became was when he was asked about fifth-year receiver Phillip Brooks. He described the new wearer of No. 8 as 'taking off' and felt like it began last season. Throughout the year, he was one of the more improved players on the roster, according to Klein. And even since that point, he's added a bit more weight and has become better at taking care of his body thanks to the strength staff and the nutrition staff. It has helped with his endurance and allowed him to remain fresher more of the time. On top of that, he is playing with more of a mental edge, acting hungrier and has really bought into being a seasoned four-year guy by being more vocal and helpful for his teammates. His swagger and difference in leadership has been palpable.

Adrian Martinez (Kansas State Athletics)

APPROACH WITH ADRIAN