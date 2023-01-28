The No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats blasted Florida on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum 64-50, improving their record to (18-3, 6-2) on the season.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 11-3 lead with Cam Carter converting on a couple of buckets at the rim. From that point, K-State never looked back. The Wildcats expanded their first-half lead to 22-8 when David N'Guessan -- making his first start since the K-State win over Radford on Dec. 21 -- slammed home a dunk to put the Wildcats on a 7-0 run with 8:11 left in the first half.

N'Guessan -- who returned from a foot/ankle injury a week ago but didn't play in K-State's loss vs. Iowa State on Tuesday -- finished the game with ______ points, including 7 of their first 22 points to start the game. N'Guessan walked to the bench with a bit of a limp with 16:03 left in the second half, but he later returned to action with 11:50 left in the game.

K-State had another extended run in the final 3:13 of the first half to end the first 20 minutes on an 11-run. Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin had a layup and a pair of free throws in the final 1:18 of the half.

Point guard Markquis Nowell had eight assists in the first half, equaling his per-game average. Nowell contributed eight of K-State's 11 assists in the first half on 14 made baskets.

Despite holding a 19-point lead at halftime, no WIldcats was in double figures in scoring in the first half, though N'Geussan and Tomlin both had nine first-half points.

Playing against his former team, Florida transfer Keyotnae Johnson finished the game with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, which falls one short of his season-high 12 rebounds in the K-State loss at Butler in Nov.

The Gators had an early 8-0 run in the second half to cut Kansas State's 35-16 halftime lead to 37-24, forcing first-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang to call a timeout.

Johnson put the Wildcats back up 13 points when he his a turnaround fade in the paint for his sixth point of the game. He then drew a blocking call on Florida's Myreon Jones before going to the line to make a pair of free throws for the shooting foul. The free throws put K-State up 43-30 with about 13:30 left in the second half.

The Gator offense then went cold scoring only eight points from the 13:30 mark to the 3:50 mark of the second half. Within that near 10-minute stretch, Florida went without a field goal for more than seven minutes, which was ended with a Colin Castleton bucket in the paint to make it a 60-40 game.

Florida was never able to get the K-Stat lead below 10 points in the second half and Kansas State cruised to a sound victory over the Gators at Bramalge Coliseum.

With the loss, Florida falls to 12-9 on the season, including a 5-3 record in the SEC.