We know what Kansas State has on the interior of the defensive line. Because of the move to the 3-3-5 scheme, it's just one. But they are proven at the spot with returners Eli Huggins and Robert Hentz.

That is a strong pairing that they have the utmost confidence in this season, but we'll shed more light on those two in the next categories. We want to dive into what is behind those two, because assistant Mike Tuiasosopo believes they could need a third.

That is a great approach to have because nicks, dings and bruises happen. Injuries happen, especially in the trenches. Building more depth is always a necessity so that a team can shoulder any losses that happen throughout a regular football season.

The next men are up are Damian Ilalio and Uso Seumalo.

Ilalio has not surprised them at all by his ascent up the depth chart and competing for a third spot in the rotation early on in his career. They expected that from him. But he knows where he is, and he's still adjusting to the college game a bit.

He may have been further along in his development had he not missed spring ball.

Seumalo also missed spring ball. Not because of injury or recovery like Ilalio, but he didn't enroll and move into Manhattan until the Summer. He's catching up as well, and one could break through as we move further along into the season.

Tuiasosopo shared that both are working hard and he thinks the pair will help them for a long time.