Kansas State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game with their 47-27 win over Kansas (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) on Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Saturday night's win over Kansas is the Wildcats' 14th consecutive win over their rivals, and head coach Chris Klieman hasn't lost to the Jayhawks.

Despite going three-and-out on their first offensive drive of the game, the Wildcats jumped out to an early 7-0 lead because of a muffed punt by Kansas at the five-yard line, which was recovered by Wildcat cornerback and Lawerence, Kan., native Ekow Boye-Doe. One play later, Kansas State's Malik Knowles ran into the end zone to put K-State's head 7-0 less than two minutes into the first quarter.

Kansas quickly responded though with a nine-play drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown run by Torry Locklin.

On K-State's next drive, quarterback Will Howard hit tight end Sammy Wheeler for a 42-yard touchdown pass after being forced from the pocket. The score put K-State in control with a 14-7 lead.

Knowles found the end zone again on a four-yard run with 4:05 left in the first quarter, shortly after a holding penalty by Kansas in the Jayhawk end zone that put Kansas State ahead 16-7. Knowles' four-yard TD run on the jet sweep gave Kansas a 23-7 lead.

Despite the first half producing 51 combined points between the two teams, neither team scored in the third quarter until the Cats pitched it to running back Deuce Vaughn for a one-yard touchdown run.

Again, though, Kansas responded on their next drive when quarterback Jalon Daniels concluded a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took more than 8:00 off the clock with a one-yard touchdown run. But Kansas failed to convert on a two-point attempt because of a drop in the end zone. The result was K-State maintaining their 37-27 lead.

The Wildcats proceeded to shut the door on the Jayhawks when kicker Ty Zentner drilled a 27-yard field goal to put K-State ahead 40-27 with 11:00 left in the fourth quarter. But K-State added another touchdown with less than five minutes left in the game when DJ Giddens found the end zone on a five-yard run to go up 47-27.

With the win, Kansas State advances to the Big 12 title game to play undefeated and No. 4 TCU. The Horned Frogs blasted Iowa State 62-14 on Saturday to conclude their regular season with a perfect 12-0 record, their first since 2010.

Kansas State lost to TCU earlier this season in Forth Worth despite once leading the game 28-10. The Horned Frogs rattled off 28 consecutive points in the second half to win the game 38-28 behind strong second-half performances from running back Kendre Miller, quarterback Max Duggan and wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Kansas State will look to win its first Big 12 conference title since 2012 when current offensive coordinator Collin Klein was the Wildcats' starting quarterback.