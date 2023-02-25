STILLWATER, Okla -- Kansas State made a second road half comeback on Saturday at Oklahoma State to secure a 73-66 victory.

Kansas State jumped out to an early 8-6 lead with point guard Markquis Nowell experiencing a quick start to the game for K-State. Nowell had a pair of made 3-pointers in the game's first four minutes. But Oklahoma State matched K-State's early explosion with diverse early scoring, led by guard Caleb Asberry who opened the game with a dunk on the opening possession.

Keyontae Johnson made his first two shots of the game, including a pair of jumpers. Kansas State took a 15-12 lead when he buried a contested baseline jumper with a hand in his face.

A Bryce Thompson 3-point put Oklahoma State ahead at 17-15, the Cowboys' first lead since starting the game with a 2-0 advantage. But after K-State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin passed on an open 3-point attempt for a layup at the rim the game was tied at 17.



The Wildcats then went on a mini run, taking a 23-19 lead after Nowell made the front end of two free throws. He missed the second free throw, ending his streak of consecutive made free throws at a 32.

With just over 4:00 left in the first half, Kansas State held a 29-26 lead with Nowell and Johnson combing to score 20 of the Wildcats' 29 points. Nowell, though, made a poor pass with 4:03 left in the half, his fourth turnover of the game. The senior point guard didn't have a single turnover K-State's win over Baylor on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State then went on an 11-0 run, taking a 35-29 lead. Kansas State had a drought of more than 3:20 without a point scored. But Desi Sills converted on a pair of made free throws and intercepted an inbound pass with seconds remaining in the first half before getting a layup to have a personal 4-0 run, making it 35-33 at halftime.

A combined four foul calls in the first three minutes of the second half forced Kansas State to sit starters, Cam Carter and Tomlin, as each helped three personal fouls. But a Nowell 3-pointer gave Kansas State a 40-39 lead and extended a 7-0 run for the Wildcats. A Kalib Boone dunk on the next possession gave the Cowboys their lead back and ended Kansas State's run.

A few minutes later, Boone had an and-1 layup while being fouled by Kansas State's David N'Guessan -- his first foul of the game -- to give Oklahoma Tate a 44-40 lead after the three-point play.

Johnson buried an open 3-pointer in the corner to score his 12th point and make it 46-45 after Nowell hit him in the chest for his third assist of the game. But on the next possession. Tomlin was called for a moving screen, his fourth foul of the game.

John-Michael Wright buried a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma State a 51-45 lead to force a Kansas State timeout. The made triple was the first Wright made during the game, and only the fourth that Oklahoma State had made all afternoon.

Kansas State scored a layup on back-to-back possessions with Ish Massoud and N'Guessan both converting to sandwich a missed shot by Oklahoma State making it a 53-49 game. But after N'Guessan's technical foul, K-State coach Jerome Tang was given a technical foul after boisterously clapping and speaking in the direction of the official. Oklahoma State made both of the free throws, but did not score on either of the two full possessions coming after the technical foul.

Nowell converted on a layup to score his 18th point of the game and then poked away a steal before Carter was fouled on a layup attempt, the sophomore split the pair of free throws to make it a 55-52 game. Carter then drilled an open 3-pointer to put the Wildcats on a 6-0 run and tie the game at 55 with just over 9:00 left in the game.



Kansas State retook the lead at 59-56 when Nowell dished out his sixth assist of the game to N'Guessan who was spotting up on the block for a layup. The bucket was N'Gussan's third of the game, and his sixth point of the contest.

Massoud made a perimeter jumper, giving Kansas State a 65-61 lead. It was the second basket Massoud made in the game, but the first 3-pointer of the contest. Oklahoma State was in the midst of a stretch of just 2-of-12 shooting, which helped Kansas State take the lead.

Carter was fouled while attempting to drive baseline but was fouled with 43.3 seconds left in the game. He then went to the line and made a pair of free throws to give Kansas State a 71-66 lead.

Oklahoma State didn't score a field goal for nearly the final 3:40 of the game with the Wildcats contesting several Oklahoma State shots well. But Thompson scored a free layup shortly before the buzzer.

With the win, K-State improves to 22-7 and 10-6 overall in the Big 12. Oklahoma State has lost four straight games and now holds a 16-13 record and 7-9 record in the Big 12.