Kansas State improved to 8-3, 6-3 in the Big 12 with a convincing 48-31 win on the road at West Virginia (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) on Saturday.

A high-scoring first half saw the Wildcats take a 41-25 lead into halftime after K-State quarterback Will Howard threw two first-half touchdowns, including a 39-yard completion to Kade Warner.

Each of Kansas State's running backs -- Deuce Vaughn and DJ Giddens -- had a rushing touchdown in the first half for Kansas State. Vaughn scored a touchdown on a 16-yard run on the first possession of the game. Giddens, meanwhile, broke free from near the 50-yard-line about midway through the first half for a touchdown run.

Kansas State's defense had two takeaways, including one returned for a touchdown by safety Cincere Mason who saw more playing time on Saturday because of the season-ending injury that safety Kobe Savage sustained last week in the Wildcats' win over Baylor. Cornerback Julius Brents had an interception in the second half, which was the second pick that West Virginia's quarterback Garrett Greene threw on Saturday in his first start of the season over the previous starting quarterback JT Daniels who transferred to West Virginia before the start of the 2022 season from Georgia.

Wildcat tight end Ben Sinnott recorded his second consecutive game with a touchdown catch on Saturday. After hauling in two touchdowns last week vs. Baylor, Sinnott had three catches for 85 yards and one score.

With the win, Kansas State maintains sole possession of second place in the Big 12. With a win next week over Kansas -- or a Baylor win over Texas on Black Friday -- Kansas State would play for the Big 12 title vs. No. 4 TCU, who beat Kansas State 38-28 earlier this season.