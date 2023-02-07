Kansas State used a late 11-0 run to fight off TCU on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum in their 82-61 win over No. 17 TCU behind an impressive night from the Widlcats' bench.

Kansas State jumped out to an early lead with Keyontae Johnson drilling a 3-pointer in front of the Kansas State student section to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead to start the game.

Johnson later was tagged for two offensive fouls in the first half, which limited him to just nine minutes in the first half. But Johnson did have five points and a pair of rebounds in his limited minutes.

Markquis Nowell's 10 first half points, including 2-of-4 shooting from the 3-point line, helped the Wildcats maintain a lead throughout the first 20 minutes of the contest. But the Wildcat point guard started cool with a miss on his first shot -- a deep 2-pointer that was blocked -- and then badly missing his second shot of the game.

A 6-0 Kansas State run put the Wildcats up 18-11 and forced TCU head coach Jamie Dixon to call a timeout. Shortly after Dixon's timeout, TCU big Eddie Lampkin -- who has been battling a lower left leg injury -- and K-State stretch four David N'Guessan got a bit tangled up under the Wildcats rim before falling to the ground. N'Guessan appeared to aggravate his previously injured left ankle.

But about 2.5 minutes later he checked back into the game after Bebe Iyiola buried a pair of free throws to give the WIledcats a six-point lead with 5:00 left in the first half.

With N'Geussan hampered for a couple of minutes by an injury, in addition to looking a bit winded at times in the first half, Iyiola was able to contribute nine first half minutes giving the Wildcats two points (both on free throws). But the K-State big also took a pair of charges and gave the Wildcats some quality energy coming off of the bench.

Each team started the second half blistering hot from the field, going a combined 8-of-11 shooting, which included four points for TCU's Damion Baugh to open the half. But Kansas State responded quickly with the Wildcats going on a 6-0 run to take a 46-38 lead after the Horned Frogs cut their 36-30 halftime lead down to just two points.



Desi Sills had a layup on the fastbreak to give the Wildcats their eight-point lead again. Sills then was fouled on another take to the rim, but was fouled. After the under-16 media timeout, Sills made two more free throws, giving the Wildcats a 10-point lead. Sills then drilled a 3-pointer in transition to put the Wildcats up 11 points after TCU missed a pair of free throws, giving the Wildcats a 51-40 lead.

Sloppy play from the Wildcats' offense -- including 15 turnovers on the night and six turnovers from Nowell and six turnovers from Johnson -- allowed TCU to get back into the game within the last five minutes, including shrinking K-State's lead down to six points causing Jerome Tang to call a timeout.

But after Tang's timeout, Kansas State scored on four straight possessions as part of an 11-0 run, and Johnson had a part in three of them with an assist, a 3-pointer and a layup to give the Wildcats a 76-59 lead with 1:42 left in the second half.

Nowell's six turnovers on Tuesday night is the fourth straight game that he's recorded at least five turnovers. He has not had a game with less than three turnovers since the Wildcats win over Texas when he had just one.

But Nowell's seven assists on Tuesday night moved him ahead of Steve Henson for the single-season assists record (186) that Henson set in the 1988 season. Nowell entered averaging Tuesday's game averaging 7.8 assists per game.

With the win, Kansas State improves to 19-5 on the season and 7-4 in Big 12 play, which moves K- State into a tie with Kansas for third place in the league. TCU falls to 6-5 in Big 12 play, which puts them behind No. 14 Baylor who is 6-4 in league play.