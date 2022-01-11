Rapid Recap: Need more from the bigs, sense of urgency
TEAM HEALTH
Bruce Weber will return to his team tomorrow for the first time in 10 days. The Big 12 health and safety protocols require five days of quarantining followed by a negative test in order to resume duties on the court.
Weber is confident that he will test out of it tomorrow.
He has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. The whole team was vaccinated over the summer, while the booster took some more pleading to have most of his team receive the extra protection.
It is unknown which of the players will be available for the contest against TCU or if any others have entered the health and safety protocols upon arriving back in Manhattan from Morgantown.
A couple coaches could still miss Wednesday night's contest versus the Horned Frogs. We also know that most of the players will be on the court and ready to play, but it won't be all of them.
Mike McGuirl and Kaosi Ezeagu both missed last game and having them back would be a welcomed sight.
MUST-WIN
When asked directly if his team is aware of the need to win right now, the Kansas State head coach acknowledged how much more crippling every loss can be in regards to a possible NCAA Tournament appearance.
Each one makes it tougher and tougher to achieve, and that has been preached to the team. At the same time, the players were already well aware and didn't need the extra realization, either. They know they must get over the hump.
Close losses do nothing in the grand scheme of things, and there have been a fair share of those thus far this season. One was the one-point loss to Marquette when Nijel Pack was still sidelined. That and the close league losses have elevated the sense of urgency.
If they can't win tomorrow against TCU at home and fall to 0-4 in league play, the idea of making the NCAA tournament becomes next to impossible.
STRUGGLES IN THE POST
Davion Bradford and Ezeagu have both had their share of inconsistent play. The latter has flashed more often on the floor, but too many times he watches from the sideline with early foul trouble.
Bradford has had an easier time avoiding those problems, but his poor conditioning has impacted his effectiveness and turned him into a liability for the Wildcats. His struggles are exacerbated when he reaches a certain minute threshold.
And it manifests in poor defense, not running the floor and not finishing at the rim.
Weber wants a little more from each of them.
Carlton Linguard has earned himself some playing time going forward by being serviceable on defense and even blocking some shots. He has yet to show off much of his offensive skill-set, but he certainly is the most versatile of the three centers discussed.
Logan Landers has some game, but the freshman is still behind the others and lacking in athleticism.