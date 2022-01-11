Rapid Recap: Need more from the bigs, sense of urgency

Bruce Weber will return to his team tomorrow for the first time in 10 days. The Big 12 health and safety protocols require five days of quarantining followed by a negative test in order to resume duties on the court.

Weber is confident that he will test out of it tomorrow.

He has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. The whole team was vaccinated over the summer, while the booster took some more pleading to have most of his team receive the extra protection.

It is unknown which of the players will be available for the contest against TCU or if any others have entered the health and safety protocols upon arriving back in Manhattan from Morgantown.

A couple coaches could still miss Wednesday night's contest versus the Horned Frogs. We also know that most of the players will be on the court and ready to play, but it won't be all of them.

Mike McGuirl and Kaosi Ezeagu both missed last game and having them back would be a welcomed sight.