In a high-scoring battle that saw both teams go on runs and get medium-sized leads, it was K-State who made the final push, after Markquis Nowell forced overtime and came out with a 96-87 win in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday.

Hot shooting was a theme of the first half between K-State and Nevada, as the Wolfpack set the tone early, hitting nine of their first ten shots. Playing a heavy hand in that was Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas, who knocked down two early threes and scored 12 points in the first half.

K-State was able to answer with a quick starter of their own with Keyontae Johnson, who had 13 in the first half giving the Wildcats a boost. He was one of seven Wildcats to score in the first, out of nine players who saw action.

K-State subdued their turnovers to start the game with just five in the first half, but they also only forced five from Nevada. What stung the Wildcats was sending the Wolfpack to the free throw line for 12 free throws, in which Nevada shot 83%, compared to K-State only going 4/4.

K-State struggled to start the second half, letting Lucas drill a three and then Nowell was trapped at midcourt, leading to a turnover and bucket for Nevada which extended their lead to seven, the largest of the night.

The Wildcats would burst for an 8-0 run though, and take a 44-43 lead after Nowell hit a three and eventually dished one to Johnson.