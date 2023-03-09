KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas State played in front of a mostly Wildcat-clad crowd on Thursday night against TCU, but the home crowd didn't make much noise as Kansas State got blown out vs. TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament by an 80-67 score.

Kansas State jumped out to a commanding 11-2 lead after David N'Guessan slammed home a dunk with two hands in a pick-and-roll action with point guard Markquis Nowell, who recorded his third assist of the first half on the pass.

But the Wildcats' strong start to the first half wasn't fueled by K-State's two stars -- Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Instead, it was on the back of Desi Sills -- who returned to the team after missing their regular season finale at West Virginia to attend a funeral for a family member. Sills sparked Kansas State by recording two early blocks at the rim and drilling a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that gave Kansas State a 7-2 lead.

But TCU clawed back by playing strong defense against a turnover-prone Wildcat team that also struggled on the defensive glass. The Horned Frogs took 11 first-half turnovers the other way, scoring 12 points off of turnovers.

The Horned Frogs also grabbed eight offensive rebounds and scored 14 of their 32 first-half points off of second-chance opportunities, including a pair of 3-pointers that came after Sills recorded his third and fourth block of the first half. In total, TCU was just 8-of-30 on first chance opportunities, but they were 6-of-8 on second-chance scoring attempts.

TCU took a 37-32 lead into the break with preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles scoring a team-high 12 points for the Horned Frogs. Meanwhile, Nowell and Johnson combined to score just 11 points for Kansas State in the first half.

Kansas State quickly started to eat into TCU's lead though with Nae'Qwan Tomlin hitting a catch-and-shoot triple on the wing to make it a 42-37 game. Then on the ensuing K-State possession, Johnson hit his first 3-pointer of the night to make it 42-40, bringing life to a mostly silenced K-State faithful inside the T-Mobile Center. The consecutive made 3-pointers improved the Wildcats' start from the perimeter to 5-of-17 (29%).

Despite making a two-point game, TCU was able to respond with a put-back dunk by Emanuel Miller and and-1 layup by Jakobe Coles on an alley-oop. Nowell was given a flagrant one foul for not making a play on the ball. Coles made both of the free throws, giving TCU a 50-42 lead with 15:42 left in the game.

TCU hit consecutive 3-pointers to take a 60-49 lead after Miles and Chuck O'Bannon Jr. hit open looks on the perimeter. O'Bannon used a nifty step-back move to get behind the 3-point arc. Horned Frog coach Jamie Dixon called a timeout after the made triple by O'Bannon. The two made 3-pointers improved the Horned Frogs to 8-of-17 from the perimeter

Later, TCU scored on 5-of-6 shots to take a 13-point lead after an O'Bannon hit a deep 2-pointer while being fouled by Kansas State guard Cam Carter. With just under five minutes left, O'Bannon hit another jumper, this time a 3-pointer to give TCU a 76-60 lead -- all but sealing the game.

With the loss, Kansas State is eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament after just one day in Kansas City and falls to 23-9 on the season. TCU advances to the semifinals to play against Texas on Friday evening.

Kansas State now awaits their NCAA Tournament seeding and matchup in the NCAA Tournament, which is released on Sunday. Kansas State is likely to be a No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.