Rapid Recap: The hunt for consistent leadership

INJURY REPORT

Selton Miguel's status is remains uncertain, but Bruce Weber shared that the earliest they would have him on the court is next week. He is off crutches but still wearing a boot. He has been running in the pool. He's not comfortable doing much outside of the pool, though. Davion Bradford got a full practice in the for the first time in a week. Weber hopes he has better mobility and is looking for him to give them a lift on Wednesday against Oklahoma State. Maximus Edwards had two surgeries on his injured leg, once in April and again in October. He's back on the court now but on a limited basis. Seryee Lewis just progressed to running, as he works his way back from his lower body injury. The next step for him will be jumping.

GLANCE AT OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State is athletic and talented. Weber expects multiple defensive looks being thrown at the Wildcats. To combat that, he wants to see his frontcourt man up in the paint and actually produce something on the offensive end of the floor. Outside of Nijel Pack and Mark Smith, Kansas State struggled to hit shots in Oxford and that was likely the main culprit of the defeat they suffered at the hands of Ole Miss. That can't happen again. The Cowboys are coming off a loss of their own. They fell to Florida in a game where Mike Boynton's squad held a massive lead in the first half but collapsed. Defense will be an emphasis from Weber, and despite the unwanted result against their SEC foe last weekend, he felt optimistic about the steps they took forward on the defensive end of the floor and believes that will be a boost against Oklahoma State.

Bruce Weber

VOCAL LEADERS

K-State doesn't have someone like Barry Brown that is afraid to take over a room with a loud voice. Perhaps not coincidentally, that was the last time a Weber-coached team could find any consistent success. Slowly but surely Nijel Pack has spoken up and improved in that area. Weber also mentioned Miguel, Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell as others not afraid to speak up, even if not loudly. But the play of Miguel and Massoud also hasn't matched that leadership. "There's been emotion in practice, in the locker room," Weber expressed. "But now all we can do is keep believing and keep working and hope we can find a way to get some confidence and some things go our way and see if we can make a little run here down the stretch.”

Carlton Linguard

AVOIDING OFFENSIVE DROUGHTS & MAXIMIZING THE FRONT COURT