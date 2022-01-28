Rapid Recap: The need for more from Mike McGuirl

INJURY REPORT

Selton Miguel suffered an injury against Baylor and it is thought to be a pretty bad sprain. They performed some tests and discovered that it was not fractured and he can put some weight on it. He will be out a minimum of 10 days to two weeks, per Bruce Weber. Davion Bradford sustained a hip injury against Kansas and played limited minutes because of it in Waco. He put in half a practice on Thursday and remains questionable for the contest versus Ole Miss on Saturday.

Mike McGuirl

MCGUIRL'S TIME

Miguel has started every Big 12 game, while veteran Mike McGuirl has been relegated to bench duty. McGuirl likely will replace Miguel in the starting lineup. Weber expressed that the super senior has had a couple of "unbelievable" practices as of late. McGuirl's confidence has elevated and his coach wants him to get more looks.

OLE MISS PREVIEW

Ole Miss may not show it when looking at their record, but they have talent and athleticism. But they are missing their leading scorer, Jarkel Joiner, due to an injury sustained earlier in the month. Thus, their main weapons are freshman Daeshun Ruffin and sophomore Matthew Murrell. Kansas State will send more attention their way, but Weber stressed how important it will be to keep the others around them from having success. K-State has to defend much better than they did against Baylor to fly home from Oxford with a win. Forcing turnovers, getting out in transition and attacking the basket aggressively seems to be part of the plan.

NIJEL PACK'S GROWTH