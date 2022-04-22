Rapid Recap: Tremendous value of Eli Huggins

COACHING HIS SON

Before spring football came to a close in Manhattan, we had the pleasure of speaking to Kansas State assistant Mike Tuiasosopo, and one of my first questions to him was to see how it was like to coach his own son. He called it quite the learning experience and was stumped for a bit. There is a line between son and player. However, he's proud of how Titus Tuiasosopo used the opportunities he had throughout the Spring to get better. Tuiasosopo is thrilled that his son is a Wildcat, and he's also very pleased with his entire room and the culture that they have created where everyone helps everyone improve and take a step forward each day.

PLAYING THE NOSE

Tuiasosopo did his best job to make an argument that playing the nose guard position in the new 3-3-5 defensive scheme that K-State deploys is one of the toughest jobs on the football field. Often times, those guys are playing against a double team and asked to move the most weight. He called it "a different animal" multiple times because you're often being blocked by multiple offensive players. And both of those are typically the biggest guys on the field. Because of that, the nose guard has to withhold his ground, do a lot of the dirty work and be able to play different combinations. It is not the most glamorous job there is, regardless of what side of the ball is being discussed. And unfortunately for the Wildcats, they had to ask some players to play the role during the Spring that had never played it. And in the case of Nelson Pipes, he hadn't really played much defensive line in general. He's a long-snapper. But that's just how banged up Kansas State was during the Spring. And now, interestingly enough, Pipes in the transfer portal.

IMPORTANCE OF HUGGINS