K-State (2-0) jumped to a 20-point lead in the second half over Cal (0-2), but soon saw the deficit shrink down to one with 5:37 to play.

At that point, the Wildcats had gone almost six minutes without a made field goal, but senior guard Markquis Nowell was able to provide the boost the offense needed. Nowell hit a corner three and was fouled on the attempt, a four-point play that pushed the Wildcat lead back to five. Then he scored the next time down the floor thanks to a big defensive rebound by Desi Sills. The impressive run was complete with a Nowell steal and pass to Nae'Qwan Tomlin for their second assist-to-dunk connection of the evening.

That crucial stretch took the final will out of the Golden Bears who got off to a slow start thanks to 15 turnovers in the first half, created by a relentless K-State defense. One of those turnovers forced in the first half was from Nowell, who raced down the floor and finished with a behind-the-back feed to Tomlin who finished with a big slam.