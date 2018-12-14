There have been whispers for quite a while that this would be running back Alex Barnes’ last season at Kansas State, but the decision is now final. Barnes has made his intentions known by declaring for the NFL Draft.

In his final year for the Wildcats Barnes rushed for 1,355 yards on 256 carries, giving him 5.3 yards per carry for the season. It is the fourth best rushing season ever at K-State and the best in head coach Bill Snyder’s second stint as head coach.

The 1,355 yards for Barnes give him 2,616 for his career. That is good for fifth all-time at Kansas State, passing his position coach Eric Hickson. Barnes also had 12 rushing touchdowns in 2018 and 25 for his career. His 25 rushing touchdowns is ninth all-time in K-State history.

The junior will forego his final season just like receiver Byron Pringle and cornerback D.J. Reed did a year ago.

Unfortunately for Kansas State, it means the only returning scholarship tailback on the roster is Mike McCoy, who has questions about his future status from a medical perspective.