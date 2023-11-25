On a field full of snow, Iowa State got the best of Kansas State, winning 42-35. This is the Wildcats' first home loss of the season in their final game. Kansas State dominated the time of possession, but the Cyclones' explosive plays were too much for the Wildcats. Iowa State got the opening kickoff and never looked back on the opening drive. On the first play from scrimmage, Iowa State running back Abu Sama takes it 71 yards to get the Cyclones on the scoreboard first. The Cyclones were without their two leading rushers coming into this game, leaving the door open for Sama and he took advantage of it. Kansas State kicked a field goal on their first two drives. On both drives, the Wildcats got it goal-to-go, but could not punch it in. Many would wonder if the kicking game would be able to handle the snow, but Chris Tennant showed no problems in the first half.

Sama got loose again on the Cyclones' next drive, this time for a 77-yard touchdown. The Wildcats got him down in the backfield, but after a missed tackle from Brendan Mott, Sama took it the distance. The Kansas State offense finally got it going on their next possession on a long 12-play, 77-yard drive. Howard found Jayce Brown and Phillip Brooks a few times on this drive on 3rd down. D.J. Giddens punched in a touchdown on a one-yard carry, making the score 14-13 in favor of the Cyclones.

Advertisement

Nobody had much success until late in the first half when the Cyclones botched a punt on their side of the field. Super-senior Seth Porter hopped on the ball, and the Wildcats had it on the Cyclones 41. Ben Sinnott had a superb first half, scoring on a tight-end screen pass on 3rd and 10 to push the lead to 20-14 at the half. The Wildcats dominated the first half in all aspects, but two long plays for the Cyclones kept them in the game. It was a story all night for the Cyclones, and this first half was not the end of it.

The second half started the same way the first half did. Jaylin Noel caught a slant route and took it the distance for a 77-yard touchdown. Kansas State would have dominated this game if it weren't for these big plays. Ben Sinnott continued his superb game on his senior night as he hauled in five passes on the first drive for Kansas State out of the half. Will Howard was feeding him at will, and Howard finished the drive with a touchdown run of his own. Kansas State converted a two-point conversion to take a 28-21 lead.

No, the big plays were not finished for the Cyclones. After the Wildcat’s touchdown, Sama took it the distance again for a 60-yard touchdown run. Will Lee tried to make a tackle on the run but ended up pushing Sama forward and helping him. Cyclones made this game even again. Both teams were struggling to get stops in this second half. Kansas State used a long drive again to get another touchdown on the night. Treshaun Ward punched in his first touchdown of the night, pushing the Wildcats lead to 35-28. On the next drive, the Cyclones drove the field on four plays to make this game all square again, 35-35.