Recap: Kansas State upset by Houston in sloppy fashion

A potential must-win game for Kansas State ended in defeat for the Wildcats, as they lost to unranked Houston, 24-19. The Cougars scored 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to come back and beat K-State.
The rainy conditions in Houston were the story of the game. This game had an hour-long rain delay, but the rain continued throughout the battle. With the rain, both teams wanted to run the ball, and the Cougars had better success doing it. It was the K-State mistakes that gave the Cougars the game, however.
It started with the special teams. Botched snaps on an extra point and field goal attempt took away points off the board for the Wildcats. The Wildcats also muffed two kicks, leading to potential turnovers. Avery Johnson also had two brutal interceptions in the second half. The first led to Houston points, and the second was the dagger in defeating K-State.
The Cougars got off to a 10-3 lead in the first half, but the Wildcats quickly got back into it and took the lead. They scored twice in the final two minutes of the first half. D.J. Giddens scored two yards out, and then K-State got the ball back after a Tobi Osunsanmi on Houston’s quarterback, Zeon Chriss. Avery Johnson made his most impressive throw of the day on the next possession, finding Keagan Johnson on a back-shoulder touchdown throw.
Chris Klieman had to feel confident where this team was positioned at the end of the third quarter. The Wildcats had a 19-10 lead, and Houston had no offensive momentum. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they couldn’t build on this lead and kept on keeping the Cougars in it. This is where one of Johnson’s interceptions happened, leading to a Houston field goal to make it 19-13.
K-State’s rushing attack was lackluster tonight. They were unable to get D.J. Giddens going for the third straight game. Therefore, they could never run out the clock in the 4th quarter and were playing with house money. Houston finally took advantage and took the lead when Chriss broke free for a 41-yard touchdown.
That did it for the Wildcats as Johnson threw his second interception with just under two minutes to go. It was an inexcusable loss for the Wildcats with the goals they have. They got a favor with Iowa State losing to Texas Tech, but they couldn’t make it mean anything. All of a sudden, K-State finds themselves needing other teams to lose to try and make the conference championship.
