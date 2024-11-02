Recap: Kansas State upset by Houston in sloppy fashion

A potential must-win game for Kansas State ended in defeat for the Wildcats, as they lost to unranked Houston, 24-19. The Cougars scored 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to come back and beat K-State.

The rainy conditions in Houston were the story of the game. This game had an hour-long rain delay, but the rain continued throughout the battle. With the rain, both teams wanted to run the ball, and the Cougars had better success doing it. It was the K-State mistakes that gave the Cougars the game, however.

It started with the special teams. Botched snaps on an extra point and field goal attempt took away points off the board for the Wildcats. The Wildcats also muffed two kicks, leading to potential turnovers. Avery Johnson also had two brutal interceptions in the second half. The first led to Houston points, and the second was the dagger in defeating K-State.

The Cougars got off to a 10-3 lead in the first half, but the Wildcats quickly got back into it and took the lead. They scored twice in the final two minutes of the first half. D.J. Giddens scored two yards out, and then K-State got the ball back after a Tobi Osunsanmi on Houston’s quarterback, Zeon Chriss. Avery Johnson made his most impressive throw of the day on the next possession, finding Keagan Johnson on a back-shoulder touchdown throw.