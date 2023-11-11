Kansas State returned to the friendly confines of Bill Snyder Family Stadium emphatically, handling business against conference foes Baylor, 59-25.

From the first snap, Kansas State had all the answers to every problem thrown their way.

Running back DJ Giddens opened up the scoring for the Wildcats on the opening drive when quarterback Will Howard found Giddens in stride out of the backfield for an 18-yard touchdown.

Giddens only had two receptions on the night – the other one going for one yard – but he was, once again, Kansas State’s most effective running back. Giddens led the team in rushing with 115 yards on 18 carries.

Most of Howard’s production through the air was on throws to tight end Ben Sinnott. Following the touchdown to Giddens, Howard found Sinnott for a touchdown to go up 14-7 in the first quarter.

Sinnott only had three catches but led the Wildcats in receiving with 68 yards. Fellow tight end Garrett Oakley also had a touchdown from backup quarterback Avery Johnson in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

Howard wasn’t his best but was still among Kansas State’s most efficient players. Howard completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Although he finished with negative rushing yards, Howard also added a short touchdown to push Kansas State’s lead to 21 points early in the second quarter.

Defensively, Kansas State found multiple ways to impact the game.

Outside of allowing just 19 points over three quarters (Baylor scored their final touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the game), Kansas State found ways to pressure quarterback Blake Shapen, who was sacked three times.

Cody Stufflebean was Kansas State’s most effective pass rusher, finishing with two sacks. Stufflebean’s first sack led to a fumble recovered by Desmond Purnell for a touchdown.

The strip-sack touchdown was one of two defensive touchdowns by Kansas State. In the second half, Keenan Garber intercepted Shapen for a 45-yard touchdown.

Kansas State’s win propels them to 7-3 on the season and continues their undefeated run at home. It’s at Bill Snyder Family Stadium where Kansas State’s offense feels most comfortable, as the Wildcats have scored over 40 points in each home game this season.

Kansas State will continue their season in a week in their annual rivalry game against Kansas.