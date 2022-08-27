RECRUITING SUMMARY: Truthfully, I was struggling who to pick for the recruit of the week. There was not any situations unfolding specific to Kansas State where there was a time-sensitive choice.

But I received a missed call. Presumably, it was a spammer. I didn't pick up or answer because it was an unknown number that was listed as being from Rochester, Minnesota. I took it as a sign to roll with Chiddi Obiazor.

K-State is hoping he is a hidden gem. They were the only Power Five school to offer him. Despite being from a powerhouse high school football program, nobody else budged or pulled the trigger.

The Wildcats did after he camped with them in June. According to those that know a little about the high school senior, he often performs much better in front of staffs when they see him in person than what one sees when they turn on his game tapes.

After netting that offer from Kansas State, he committed to the Wildcats about a month later when he visited Manhattan.