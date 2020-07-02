Recruit of the Week: Jake Rubley
NAME: Jake RubleyRANKING: ****POSITION: QuarterbackHOMETOWN: Denver, ColoradoHIGH SCHOOL: Highlands RanchPOWER FIVE OFFERS: Kansas State, Colorado, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, NC...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news