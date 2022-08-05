Recruit of the Week: Joe Jackson
NAME: Joe JacksonRANKING: ***POSITION: Running backHOMETOWN: Davenport, FloridaHIGH SCHOOL: Ridge CommunityPOWER FIVE OFFERS: Kansas State, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news