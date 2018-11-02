Top defensive back target Gregory Brooks is a Mississippi State commit from Louisiana but has already taken an official visit to Kansas State. I’m of the belief that the Wildcats are in the mix for his services, along with Arkansas. I’d also be surprised if he remained committed to Mississippi State, and we’ve been saying that for a while.

Furthermore, he made a Tweet earlier this week that suggests a decision could be close. It would be reading into things a bit, as we have no knowledge of that in concrete form, but it is something that is on our radar.

Coincidentally, before that Tweet, I received a piece of information that would favor Kansas State’s chances. Now, I am not sure that I believe it and haven’t shared it because of that, but coupled with the Tweet, it’s certainly something worth noting.