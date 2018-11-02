Recruiting Notebook: Optimism on a top target
Top defensive back target Gregory Brooks is a Mississippi State commit from Louisiana but has already taken an official visit to Kansas State. I’m of the belief that the Wildcats are in the mix for his services, along with Arkansas. I’d also be surprised if he remained committed to Mississippi State, and we’ve been saying that for a while.
Furthermore, he made a Tweet earlier this week that suggests a decision could be close. It would be reading into things a bit, as we have no knowledge of that in concrete form, but it is something that is on our radar.
Coincidentally, before that Tweet, I received a piece of information that would favor Kansas State’s chances. Now, I am not sure that I believe it and haven’t shared it because of that, but coupled with the Tweet, it’s certainly something worth noting.
God I need you the most rn as I’m about to make the toughest decision of my life🙏🏽— G.Brooks1️⃣ (@Gbrooks5_) October 29, 2018
JAX!
Lawrence Free State fullback Jax Dineen received his long-awaited offer from K-State this week. We had hinted that it was certainly possible, although we anticipated it being of the grayshirt variety, and it is not. It is an immediate one.
Sure, he has a Kansas offer and his family is deeply embedded into the Jayhawk program. His brother Jay Dineen played for KU and Joe Dineen does now. There are other ties to the Big 12 team in Lawrence, as well.
