K-State made the top 10 for four-star Miami running back Daniel Carter. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

HOW K-STATE LANDED QB CHRIS HERRON

Chris Herron is not even Kansas State's newest commit anymore, since they landed linebacker Yahweh Jeudy on America’s birthday. But, that doesn’t take away from the adventure that Herron’s recruitment was. My first personal contact with Herron was in the winter months, when he was pretty bold and up-front with me about his plans to commit to TCU. The Horned Frogs had offered and were very interested. Had they not discovered how much of a shot they had at Max Duggan of Iowa, they would have taken Herron’s pledge. However, they chose to pursue the Iowa signal-caller and landed him. By the time Herron started to consider other options, Arizona had zeroed in on Grant Gunnell, Baylor had focused on Jacob Zeno and other various Big 12 teams had settled on their quarterback as well. It wasn’t just that K-State was the last option at the table, though. The Wildcats put in the work and still beat out Indiana and Cincinnati. They were still diligent enough in their pursuits to put themselves in the position to land such a talent. Admittedly, however, they obviously were the recipients of some great circumstances.

LINEBACKER PURSUIT

Linebacker is certainly a need in this class, and they landed their first in Yahweh Jeudy of Florida. They offered him pretty early in the spring. Eric Hickson had spent considerable time emphasizing he and others at Cardinal Gibbons High in Fort Lauderdale. Blake Seiler accompanied Hickson the following trip, and they were able to take in a spring practice at the high school. Seiler was sold and zeroed in on Jeudy as a top target the rest of the way. His film is much better than his offer sheet would indicate. That is because he’s definitely a project in regard to his technique, physical development and strength. But his speed and athleticism are both phenomenal, so there’s certainly some very attractive tools to work with when he arrives. They’ll also have Levi Archer in the class since he goes on scholarship in January. We have checked in, and he’s still slated to be a gray-shirt at this time. Another high school linebacker still would make sense and probably a junior college addition as well. Our educated guess is that Rahsaan York redshirts but Daniel Green does not. Playing with only four linebackers would be tricky. That circumstance would serve scholarship distribution the best. That would mean that before the 2019 class arrives K-State would have three seniors, two juniors and one sophomore at linebacker. Archer and Jeudy do give you two freshmen, and one more high school prospect makes three. Green, along with a junior college prospect with three years of eligibility remaining, makes for two sophomores. That means they’ll have to scour the country for junior college targets at linebacker the rest of the cycle. They’ve only offered one thus far in Lakia Henry, and he’s already given his commitment to Tennessee. For a high school linebacker, a couple options have already emerged. There’s two in-state options with Scottie Valentas of Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Quinton Hicks of Collegiate. Brendan Hardy of Louisiana also has an offer and is camping at K-State in a few weeks. Meanwhile, they’ve offered Oklahoma commit Jonathan Perkins of California, who is listening as well. I think they’d take Perkins at any moment, and they’re still in the process of evaluation on Valentas, Hardy and Hicks. Hicks has already camped, and Valentas and Hardy will do so in a few weeks.

GOODS ON BREECE HALL

As most everyone probably knows by now, Wichita two-star back Breece Hall picked Iowa State a couple weeks ago over Kansas State and Tennessee. We have learned that those three schools all would have definitely taken his commitment at this point, but his relationships and comfort was stronger with the Cyclones. There’s a couple items of note to be aware of in regard to Hall. First, at this point, he’s a borderline qualifier. That is something to keep in mind and consider moving forward. That is something Iowa State will have to navigate, but Kansas State as well as they definitely have every intention of continuing to recruit him. Hall is listening. He plans on visiting Manhattan in the fall. Why did the Wildcats fall short to Iowa State, at least for now? The coaching transition did not help. Dana Dimel was in charge of the running backs before. and he had waited until after the season was over to begin recruiting Hall to any extent. Then, when he left, that responsibility was obviously placed on new assistant Eric Hickson. But Hickson had to learn the entire offense before spring football so that he would be able to coach it, and that steered much of his time away from recruiting. So, they didn’t necessarily jump into the recruiting picture with Hall as much as they should have until the end of April. At that point, he had already established strong bonds with multiple other staffs.

WHAT'S NEXT AT RB

Some clarity is beginning to take form at linebacker but not necessarily at running back. They still have a massive hole at that spot on the roster. Only two will return for the 2019 season, and even that is just a maybe. The worry is that they haven’t made a ton of progress yet at this position, though we do still share quite a bit of optimism about Breece Hall. But anything with Hall probably would not happen until a handful of months from now. They’re also a factor for Justin Dinka, Daniel Carter and Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson is a junior college prospect that they definitely do like. Zach Hanson spotted him during his month-long stay in California during the evaluation period, and Eric Hickson agreed and extended him an offer not long after that. Dinka is probably a bit more realistic than Carter, but both are definitely still considering K-State and listening. Sources indicate that the Wildcats are very high on Dinka’s list and they’ve also shared how much they believe in his talents and game as well. Carter has K-State in his top 10, so the next step will be to just become one of the five that hosts him for an official visit. My real expectation is that we see more offers to running backs at some point.

HOLD FOR 2019

Unfortunately, K-State fell short in their pursuit of four-star guard Kevin McCullar. He would have taken up a 2018 scholarship since he has chosen to enroll in January (with Texas Tech). That means the Wildcats have an open scholarship headed into the 2018 season. Will they use it? It does not appear so. That is likely due to a combination of the limited pool of targets at this juncture and also being able to designate it towards the 2019 crop. The Class of 2019 will be the true test of their recruiting prowess, as they have invested a lot of time and resources into that cycle. Now, they’ll have an extra scholarship to help them out further with that group.

