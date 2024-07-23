Recruiting Roundup: Noah King to visit this week, Meleek Thomas sets top 7
The roughly month-long NCAA-enforced dead period is coming to an end, meaning recruiting is about to catch a second wind.Class of 2025 prospects will soon find themselves back on campuses nationwid...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news