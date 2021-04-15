KStateOnline - RELEASE: K-State Adds Maximus Edwards to 2021 Signing Class

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber continued to add to his 2021-22 roster on Wednesday (April 14) with the signing of prep school standout Maximus Edwards (Stratford, Conn./Our Saviour Lutheran School [N.Y.]) to a National Letter of Intent on the first day of the National Spring Signing Period.

Edwards is the fourth addition to the 2021-22 team, joining transfer guards Markquis Nowell (Harlem, N.Y./St. Patrick/Little Rock) and Mark Smith (Edwardsville, Ill./Edwardsville/Missouri), who signed with the Wildcats earlier this month. Edwards would be the second incoming freshman, joining Wisconsin prep standout Logan Landers (Cedarburg, Wis./Cedarburg), who signed with the Wildcats during the Fall Signing Period in November.

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound small forward, Edwards arrives at K-State from Our Saviour Lutheran School (OSL) in the Bronx, N.Y., where he has spent the last two seasons (2019-21) playing for head coach Peter Wehye. Edwards helped the Falcons win a combined 50 games in that span, including a 21-11 record and a trip to the quarterfinals of The Grind Session World Championships in 2020-21. He led the team in scoring at 19.9 points per game.

“We’re excited to sign Max and welcome him and his family to K-State,” said Weber. “The first thing about Max is his desire to just be a part of our program. He’s just excited to be here, wants to be a part of what we are doing at K-State. He was also attracted to the challenge of playing in the Big 12 and where he can compete night-in, night-out against the very best. (Assistant coach) Shane (Southwell) did a great job of creating a positive relationship.”

An independent school that plays a national schedule, Our Saviour Lutheran School was the one of the few New York City high school teams to play the 2020-21 season despite COVID-19 protocols. The Falcons played most of their games in bubble environments (Phoenix twice and Paducah, Kentucky) in the Grind Session prep league.

Edwards made the most of this unique 2020-21 season by averaging a team-best 19.9 points on 57.5 percent shooting, including 35.9 percent from 3-point range, while connecting on 76 percent from the free throw line. He also averaged 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per outing. He scored in double figures in 14 games, including six games of 20 or more points, and tallied three double-doubles (points/rebounds). He posted a season-high 35 points against Minnesota Prep on February 12, in which, he knocked down 6-of-shots from 3-point range, while adding 10 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block in a 93-88 victory.

Edwards capped his final prep season by being named to The Grind Session World Championships All-Event team after posting 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in a season-ending 81-67 loss to eventual national runner-up and top-ranked Compass Prep on March 4 in the quarterfinals of the event. A few days later on March 7, he won the slam dunk competition at the World Championships event.

“If you study our team, Max really gives us something we have been lacking – an athletic wing – much like we had with Xavier (Sneed) from a few years back and have had great success with,” said Weber. “His athleticism is off the charts, just look at the video of him winning the Slam Dunk contest at The Grind Session (World Championships) in March. That’s just dunking, but that gives you an idea of what he can do. And he’s also extremely versatile, he had six 3-pointers in a game earlier this year (against Minnesota Prep on February 12).”

Edwards helped the Falcons to a 29-4 overall record in his first season at the school in 2019-20, playing alongside current Power 6 players Posh Alexander (BIG EAST Freshman of the Year at St. John’s), Max Amandasun (Pittsburgh) and Dylan Addae-Wusu (St. John’s).

Edwards transferred to Our Saviour Lutheran School after a stellar career at Bunnell High School in his hometown of Stratford, Conn., where he averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists in 2018-19. A two-time all-state selection led the Bulldogs to a 20-6 record, South-West Conference Tournament title and the quarterfinals of the Division II State Tournament. He scored more over 1,600 points in his career, including 37 in his final game.

“The key thing with Max is that he wants to get better and work on his game, improving his skills,” said Weber. “He wants to be an elite defender. He takes a lot of pride in the little stuff that helps you be successful like rebounding, being a defender and running the court and getting out in transition.”

K-State’s 2021-22 roster is currently taking shape. In addition to the recent signees, the Wildcats will return All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Mike McGuirl, who is utilizing his extra season of eligibility, as well as the freshman core of Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford, who combined to start 71 games in 2020-21. The 71 combined starts by the freshman trio were the second-most by any team in Division I this past season. The trio combined to average 25.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals this season.