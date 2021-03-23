KStateOnline - RELEASE: Three Wildcats Named to Academic All-Big 12 Teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Three Kansas State men’s basketball players were selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Teams, including two on the First Team, as the league office announced its 58-member all-academic teams on Tuesday (March 23).

Sophomores Kaosi Ezeagu and Joe Petrakis were named to the league’s 42-member first team, which consists of those student-athletes who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA. Fellow sophomore DaJuan Gordon was selected to the 16-member second team, which honors those with a GPA of 3.0 to 3.19.

It is the first career academic honors for all three student-athletes.