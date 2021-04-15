KStateOnline - RELEASE: Weber Announces the Addition of Transfer Ismael Massoud

Pronounced ish-MAY-el mah-SUED

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced the signing of transfer Ismael Massoud (East Harlem, N.Y./MacDuffie School/Wake Forest) to a Financial Aid Agreement on Thursday (April 15).

Massoud is the fifth addition to the 2021-22 team, joining fellow transfers Markquis Nowell (Harlem, N.Y./St. Patrick/Little Rock) and Mark Smith (Edwardsville, Ill./Edwardsville/Missouri), who signed with the Wildcats earlier this month. The trio will be joined by a pair of incoming freshmen in Logan Landers (Cedarburg, Wis./Cedarburg) and Maximus Edwards (Stratford, Conn./Our Saviour Lutheran School [N.Y.]).

A 6-foot-8, 200-pound combo guard, Massoud arrives at K-State from Wake Forest, where he played in 53 games with 8 starts from 2019-21 for head coaches Danny Manning and Steve Forbes. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted fall and winter sport student-athletes an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Massoud is a former Top 150 recruit out The MacDuffie School in Granby, Mass.

“We’re really happy to sign a player like Ismael, and we welcome him and his family to K-State,” said Weber. “We weren’t sure if we were going to fill the last (scholarship) spot. However, when we started recruiting Ismael, we felt he was too good to turn down. When we took a long look at our team needs and what we lost, we thought that he filled in perfectly in our needs in the front court.”

An East Harlem, New York native who was born in Madrid, Spain, Massoud averaged better 16 minutes per game in playing in all 53 games for the Demon Deacons the past two seasons (2019-21), including in all 22 games with 8 starts in 2020-21. He totaled 331 points in those 53 games, including 11 double-digit scoring games, with 138 rebounds, 20 assists, 18 steals and 13 blocks. In all, he averaged 6.2 points in two seasons at Wake Forest on 36 percent (105-of-292) shooting, including 36.3 percent (69-of-190) from 3-point range, while connecting on 74.3 percent (52-of-70) from the free throw line.

Massoud made improvements across the board in his second season at Wake Forest in 2020-21, nearly doubling his scoring (4.8 ppg. to 8.3 ppg.) and rebounding (2.0 rpg. to 3.4 rpg.) averages as a sophomore while connecting on 34.1 percent (58-of-170) from the field, including 33.6 percent (36-of-107) from 3-point range, and hitting on 73.2 percent (30-of-41) from the free throw line. He ranked fifth on the team in scoring, while he was second in 3-point field goals made (36), third in field goals made (58) and fourth in rebounding (3.4 rpg.). He had at least 2 3-pointers in 10 games, including a Wake Forest school record 8 against Pittsburgh on January 23.

“Ismael gives us that true stretch forward, who has tremendous experience playing in the ACC,” said Weber. “He has some scoring ability, including a 31-point effort against Pitt earlier this year. He’s a very mature young man who works hard. He’s a great addition to our team. We’re really excited about his potential.”

Massoud also averaged 8.3 points in playing in all 18 ACC games in 2020-21, connecting on 34.3 percent (48-of-140) from the field, including 33.7 percent (29-of-86) from 3-point range, and 70.6 percent (24-of-34) from the free throw line, while averaging 3.5 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game.

Massoud scored in double figures in seven contests this past season, including a career-best 31-point effort in single-handedly helping the Deacons won 76-75 at Pittsburgh on January 23. He connected on 10-of-14 attempts from the field, including an impressive 8-of-10 from 3-point range. He is one of seven Demon Deacons to have hit on eight triples in a game, while he tied the school record for 3-point makes in a regulation game. His 8-of-10 shooting performance is best percentage from 3-point range in school history.

In addition to his 31-point effort at Pitt, Massoud also performed well on the road at No. 21 Duke on January 9, posting 17 points and 8 rebounds to go with 13-point efforts at No. 22 Virginia on January 6 and at N.C. State (along with 7 rebounds) on January 27.

Massoud played in all 31 games as a true freshman in 2019-20 for the Demon Deacons, averaging 4.8 points on 38.5 percent (47-of-12) from the field, including 39.8 percent (33-of-83) from 3-point range, with 2.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game. He ranked third on the team in 3-point field goals made, including 2 or more makes in 10 games. He scored a season-high 14 points twice against Pitt on January 4 and Boston College on January 19.