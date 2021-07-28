REPORT: Big 12 issues cease and desist letter to ESPN

Per Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel, the Big 12 has issued a cease and desist letter to ESPN. As the tweet below indicates, it is in response to claims that ESPN was heavily involved in the negotiations between Oklahoma and Texas and the SEC.

Earlier in the week, Texas and Oklahoma and Texas informed the Big 12 of their intent to not extend their grant of media rights beyond 2025. That is another way of saying that they'll be leaving the conference, for those that do not know.

Also, for the record, KSO still does not believe that they will remain in the league even that long and suspects that this season will be the last in the Big 12 for both the Sooners and the Longhorns.

The letter is basically making ESPN aware that the Big 12 knows that they were involved, harming the conference, communicating with outgoing members or existing members about the topic of conference realignment, or exposing materials that would be harmful to members in the idea of conference realignment.

