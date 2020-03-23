Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Kansas State assistant basketball coach Brad Korn will be the next head coach at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO). Korn had just completed his fourth season as an assistant under Bruce Weber in Manhattan.

Korn is the second assistant in as many years to be hired away from K-State.

After the finish of last season's Big 12 championship run, Chester Frazier was hired as a top assistant for new head coach Mike Young of Virginia Tech. He was replaced internally by Jermaine Henderson.



The recruiting profile of Korn had significantly been raised the last two cycles, most notably after landing Dajuan Gordon out of Chicago, Antonio Gordon of Oklahoma and Monte Murphy from Houston. He was also responsible for recently landing Seryee Lewis out of Arizona.

