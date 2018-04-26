We LOVE report cards here at KSO, so why not hook up the football team with a couple? We're going to grade all the position groups from the spring, based on a combination of what we saw with our own eyes at last Saturday's Spring Game and what sources have been kind enough to share with us over the last month. Without any further delay, let's grade some Cats!

QUARTERBACK

Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton each had extremely efficient Spring Games. Grant Flanders/KSO

The numbers in the Spring Game were borderline great. Skylar Thompson was 15-of-22 for 204 yards and two scores. Alex Delton went 21-of-28 for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Combine the two of them and K-State's top two options at quarterback combined to go 36-of-50 for 405 yards and four touchdowns without tossing an interception. Shoot, they were even good on the ground, which is hard when a quarterback is down when simply touched in the Spring Game. Thompson carried six times for 51 yards and Delton three times for 19 yards, combining for 70 yards on just nine rushes. So add it all up and you're essentially at 500 yards of total offense without any turnovers from the Thompson/Delton two-headed monster. From what we hear, this is kind of how these two have looked throughout the spring. Both are capable as runners and throwers with skill sets that are actually more similar than dissimilar - which is a huge departure from famous K-State quarterback battles of the past (Ell Roberson vs. Marc Dunn, Jake Waters vs. Daniel Sams). You can make a great case the grade should be higher, but until somebody is able to split off an establish themselves as the starter at quarterback, there will still be questions at the position.



GRADE: B+

RUNNING BACK

Alex Barnes showed a combination of power, speed and agility in Saturday's Spring Game. Grant Flanders/KSO

Alex Barnes looked as good as most any Wildcat fan would have hoped for in the Spring Game, rushing for what seemed like a smooth 98 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries working exclusively against the No. 1 defensive unit. Barnes was physical but shifty, fast but powerful in his 18 carries, showing off the skills that make him look like a possible 1,000-yard rusher as a junior assuming he earns the carries required to reach that benchmark. We didn't see much after Barnes - as injury either eliminated or limited the likes of Mike McCoy, Dalvin Warmack and Justin Silmon, the trio that rounds out K-State's quartet of scholarship running backs. The fullback position was interesting, as walk-on tight end Adam Harter starred a bit in the role, catching seven passes for 60 yards and rushing six times for 37 yards. Junior college transfer Luke Sowa carried the ball just twice, but one of those was a 39-yard touchdown burst. If K-State is healthy in the fall, this group has every opportunity to be the strongest on the team.

GRADE: B

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END

Chabastin Taylor was arguably the star of Saturday's Spring Game. Getty Images

On one hand, it seems impossible to really knock the wide receiver group after praising the performance of the quarterbacks above. I mean, it's hard to complete passes without somebody catching them. At the same time, you do have to wonder a little bit where the big plays will come from. Dalton Schoen (one catch) and Isaiah Zuber (three grabs) are the top two receivers on the team but were relatively quiet in the Spring Game. That's not worth freaking out about as fans probably know Schoen and Zuber will be positive contributors - worst-case scenario - if not explosive threats in the passing game. Freshman Landy Weber led the team with nine catches and will inevitably draw Curry Sexton comparisons galore, and Zach Reuter has a strong effort with five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Then, of course, there is freshman monster Chabastin Taylor, who lit it up for the White team with 118 yards and two touchdowns on five grabs. It was somewhat troubling to not see much from sophomore Isaiah Harris, who flashed ability early last season but hasn't really been heard from since. Bluntly put, right now it feels like a group full of complementary pieces. Will somebody - multiple people - step up this fall to put fear in opposing secondaries?

GRADE: C+

OFFENSIVE LINE

Despite injury to two key starters K-State's offensive line was solid last Saturday. Grant Flanders/KSO

If I'm under-grading a group, it's this one right here. The offensive line was missing two key starters in seniors Dalton Risner and Abdul Beecham - arguably the top two linemen on the team - and didn't seem to miss a beat. Nick Kaltmayer filled in at tackle - he started last year's Cactus Bowl win against UCLA, as well - and massive freshman Josh Rivas impressed in replacing Beecham along the interior. Those two likely will be the the first options at tackle and guard (either side) this fall if an injury occurs to one of the five returning starters K-State brings back in 2018. The offense rolled in the Spring Game, and much of the credit for that should go to the offensive line. The only thing really holding the grade back would be the key injuries and the fact K-State's defense wasn't "tricky" in a Spring Game setting and wasn't providing a lot of resistance with some key injuries in the secondary. All that said, there's a good shot K-State may have seven starting-quality caliber linemen when the 2018 season kicks off.