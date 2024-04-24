Report: K-State G RJ Jones plans to enter transfer portal
Kansas State guard RJ Jones plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report by The Athletic's Tobias Bass that was released on Wednesday morning.
A former four-star and top-100 prospect, Jones signed with K-State as a part of their 2023 class. The Wasatch Academy standout chose the Wildcats over offers from California, Colorado, Illinois, and others.
Jones' freshman season at K-State had its fair share of ups and downs, as Jones played in 28 games and averaged 8.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 2.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists and shot 29.4% from the floor.
Jones scored 14 points in a non-conference win against South Dakota State, marking his season high. Later in the season, he scored 9 points on 3 three-pointers in 13 minutes against Kansas.
However, Jones's playing time was fairly limited, as he would have games where he played just five minutes. He played 16 minutes total in the Big 12 Tournament but saw some extended playing time in K-State's NIT loss to Iowa.
Jones is the fourth K-State player to enter the transfer portal since it opened, joining guards Cam Carter and Dorian Finister, and center Jerrell Colbert.
Carter and Finister have since committed elsewhere, announcing their intentions to play for LSU and Sam Houston State next season. Colbert remains uncommitted.
K-State has added two guards this transfer period, signing Michigan's Dug McDaniel and UI-Chicago's CJ Jones. Jerome Tang and his staff have recruited other guards as well, including Villanova's Brendan Hausen and Arkansas' Khalif Battle. The former has already visited K-State, while Battle has a visit planned for the future.
***
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline