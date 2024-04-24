Kansas State guard RJ Jones plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report by The Athletic's Tobias Bass that was released on Wednesday morning.

A former four-star and top-100 prospect, Jones signed with K-State as a part of their 2023 class. The Wasatch Academy standout chose the Wildcats over offers from California, Colorado, Illinois, and others.

Jones' freshman season at K-State had its fair share of ups and downs, as Jones played in 28 games and averaged 8.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 2.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists and shot 29.4% from the floor.

Jones scored 14 points in a non-conference win against South Dakota State, marking his season high. Later in the season, he scored 9 points on 3 three-pointers in 13 minutes against Kansas.



However, Jones's playing time was fairly limited, as he would have games where he played just five minutes. He played 16 minutes total in the Big 12 Tournament but saw some extended playing time in K-State's NIT loss to Iowa.