Report: K-State hosting Florida State transfer big man over the weekend
Kansas State will be hosting former Florida State center Baba Miller on a visit this weekend, according to reports.
Miller has spent the last two seasons at FSU, where he's started 34 games and played in 48. This season, he averaged 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, a significant growth from his true freshman season where he played in just 15 contests.
Miller scored his season-high against Wake Forest in January, posting 14 points (4-of-8 shooting) and 3 rebounds. Later in the season, he scored 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds against Clemson, who later made a run in the NCAA Tournament.
Miller is one of the better rim protectors among big men, averaging 1.1 blockers per contest. This season, he had two or more blocks in nine games, including five with three blocks.
Center emerged as a need for K-State following the departure of Will McNair, Jr. and Jerrell Colbert. The Wildcats have been linked with a few names at the position, including Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo and Rutgers's Cliff Omoruyi. It's expected that K-State will look to add two transfers at the position.
Miller will have two seasons of eligibility after playing two seasons at FSU.
