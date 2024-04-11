Kansas State will be hosting former Florida State center Baba Miller on a visit this weekend, according to reports.

Miller has spent the last two seasons at FSU, where he's started 34 games and played in 48. This season, he averaged 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, a significant growth from his true freshman season where he played in just 15 contests.

Miller scored his season-high against Wake Forest in January, posting 14 points (4-of-8 shooting) and 3 rebounds. Later in the season, he scored 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds against Clemson, who later made a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Miller is one of the better rim protectors among big men, averaging 1.1 blockers per contest. This season, he had two or more blocks in nine games, including five with three blocks.