Kansas State will host South Dakota State transfer William Kyle III over the weekend, according to Jon Rothstein.

Kyle is one of the top big men in the transfer portal, drawing a four-star ranking by Rivals.com. He's currently ranked as the No. 46 player in the portal, and the 5th best power forward.

This season, Kyle averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 35 games. The 6-foot-9 forward also emerged as one of the better shot blockers in the country, totaling 55 games.

In South Dakota State's NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State, Kyle totaled 14 points (6-of-10 shooting), 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Against K-State earlier in the season, he scored 9 points and grabbed 3 boards.

Not only was Kyle a strong player on the stat sheet and film, but he was also an analytical darling. According to CBB Analytics, Kyle finished in the 89th percentile for effective FG% (62.0%) and the 76th percentile for A/TO ratio (1.11x), further supporting the idea that he's one of the better offensive players at his position.