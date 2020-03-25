REPORT: K-State to play hoops series with Nebraska
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports sent out a Tweet this morning reporting on a three-year agreement on a basketball series between Kansas State and Nebraska.
The Wildcats and Cornhuskers will meet in Kansas City next season, Lincoln the following year and then in Manhattan two seasons out.
Nebraska was 7-25 this season under first-year head coach Fred Hoiberg.
K-StateOnline initially alerted fans to the possibility of K-State playing Nebraska on The Foundation on Monday.
Sources: Kansas State and Nebraska have agreed to a multi-year series starting next season at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2020
21-22: Lincoln
22-23: Manhattan
