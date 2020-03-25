News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 08:56:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

REPORT: K-State to play hoops series with Nebraska

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports sent out a Tweet this morning reporting on a three-year agreement on a basketball series between Kansas State and Nebraska.

The Wildcats and Cornhuskers will meet in Kansas City next season, Lincoln the following year and then in Manhattan two seasons out.

Nebraska was 7-25 this season under first-year head coach Fred Hoiberg.

K-StateOnline initially alerted fans to the possibility of K-State playing Nebraska on The Foundation on Monday.

