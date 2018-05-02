According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Kansas State and Marquette will begin a new home-and-home basketball series next season, with the two-game set opening up in Milwaukee next season.

The return game will reportedly take place at Bramlage Coliseum two years from now.

It's good news in multiple ways for Wildcat fans who wanted to see not only a beefed up non-conference schedule, but also more games against major-conference opposition played in Manhattan as opposed to Kansas City.

Marquette did not make the NCAA Tournament a season ago but was a No. 2 seed in last year's NIT.

Rothstein also reported that Vanderbilt will pay back K-State's trip to Nashville last season by playing the Wildcats in Kansas City on Dec. 22 next season.

