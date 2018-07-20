Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-20 08:33:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Risner sees versatile, deep offensive line group for K-State

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Dalton Risner met with the media at Big 12 Media Days in the Ford Center this past week. Here's a collection of his thoughts on a variety of topics related to the Kansas State football program.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}