Risner sees versatile, deep offensive line group for K-State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Dalton Risner met with the media at Big 12 Media Days in the Ford Center this past week. Here's a collection of his thoughts on a variety of topics related to the Kansas State football program.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news