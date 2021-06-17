Rivals150 forward Kebba Njie gets red carpet treatment at K-State
Kansas State hosted their second official visitor of the month earlier this week. The first was Rylan Griffen last weekend. Class of 2022 forward Kebba Njie was the latest and received the same tre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news