6:00 a.m.: The Running Diary returns for Week Two! Kansas State surprised me in week one with a crisp, dominating 49-14 win over Nicholls, and now the 1-0 Wildcats turn their attention to a 1-0 Bowling Green team also off a blowout win of any FCS opponent in its opener last Thursday.

Refresh this piece all day for real-time updates from the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium throughout pregame and then live thoughts from the press box throughout the contest. And, afterwards, we'll share post-game thoughts and comments from head coach Chris Klieman.

Read my Preview & Prediction for the contest HERE, and check out our preview edition of The KSO Show, recorded Friday night at Tallgrass Taphouse in Manhattan, HERE.

Also, you can listen to John Kurtz, Cole Manbeck and me starting at 7:00 a.m. for Powercat Gameday HERE, K-Rock in Manhattan or a number of stations across the state.