LAWRENCE - It's time for another Running Diary, this one for the Sunflower Showdown between No. 22 Kansas State and the Kansas Jayhawks.

1:18 p.m.: Derek Young has been sent up to the press box for warm ups instead of the sideline, but he was still able to provide me with some early updates. He saw true freshman Khalid Duke, Cooper Beebe, Tyrone Lewis and Jaren Lewis, as well as redshirt-eligible kicker Ty Zenter.

He also spotted Jordon Brown early in warm-ups. We'll be keeping an eye on K-State's running backs as pregame continues.

You can also read through DY's Final Walk Through HERE, which is full of late-breaking pregame updates.