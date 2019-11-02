Running Diary: No. 22 K-State at Kansas (Pregame Notes)
LAWRENCE - It's time for another Running Diary, this one for the Sunflower Showdown between No. 22 Kansas State and the Kansas Jayhawks.
1:18 p.m.: Derek Young has been sent up to the press box for warm ups instead of the sideline, but he was still able to provide me with some early updates. He saw true freshman Khalid Duke, Cooper Beebe, Tyrone Lewis and Jaren Lewis, as well as redshirt-eligible kicker Ty Zenter.
He also spotted Jordon Brown early in warm-ups. We'll be keeping an eye on K-State's running backs as pregame continues.
1:28 p.m.: Was fortunate enough to do a couple of radio spots yesterday and today throughout the state to preview today's game.
1:34 p.m.: Running backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown are both dressed and look ready to go, as reported earlier this morning by DY in the walk through linked above.
1:49 p.m.: No real surprises through pregame warm-ups, at least from a surprise injury perspective. And, that's a good thing. Both Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks, who have been limited due to injury, are fully dressed and warming up. True freshman Keenan Garber did travel at wide receiver, for the first time this season.
1:56 p.m.: Les Miles and Chris Klieman are having a lengthy conversation on the 45-yard-line, K-State's side of midfield, during warm-ups. Almost certainly the longest those two have spoken. They just wrapped it up and moved back to their own teams, as I type this.
2:07 p.m.: For what it's worth, Harry Trotter has been warming up with the ones, ahead of Gilbert and Brown, in warm ups. Certainly worth monitoring as we get into this game. Brown was actually the second, ahead of Gilbert.
