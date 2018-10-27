Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-27 09:32:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Running Diary: Oklahoma 10, K-State 0 w/7:30 left in Q1

Njlnknmrcw6juehs7uwc
Getty Images
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

6:52 a.m.: Getting ready to hit the road and head to Norman with Flando and DY. A couple of quick personnel notes (shared in the last few days on The Foundation) before we get going.First, don't ex...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}