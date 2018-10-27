Running Diary: Oklahoma 10, K-State 0 w/7:30 left in Q1
6:52 a.m.: Getting ready to hit the road and head to Norman with Flando and DY. A couple of quick personnel notes (shared in the last few days on The Foundation) before we get going.First, don't ex...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news