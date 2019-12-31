News More News
Running Diary: K-State 0, Navy 0 w/15:00 left in Q1

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

MEMPHIS - It is time for one final Running Diary of the 2019 college football season, as Kansas State (8-4) takes on No. 23 Navy (10-2) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

12:02 p.m.: The KSO crew is at the Liberty Bowl!

1:20 p.m.: Warm-ups have started for K-State in advance of this afternoon's kickoff. We'll be keeping an eye out for players we had injury questions about and also sharing a few pregame photos here.

Daniel Green is seen out stretching at the moment, and he was somebody we saw getting treatment earlier this week in practice.


Skylar Thompson and K-State warm up in Memphis.
Skylar Thompson and K-State warm up in Memphis. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)
Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green.
Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

1:54 p.m.: Let's talk injuries.

Not surprising, but neither A.J. Parker nor Jonathan Durham will be available. Both Daniel Green and Jonathan Alexander, however, are dressed and seem to be full participants in warm-ups.

We aren't aware or expecting any surprising or different injury news, at the moment, and Chris Klieman believes this game essentially will represent the first time the offense was fully healthy (relatively speaking) this season.


2:00 p.m.: A look at the Wildcats on the field in Memphis from Flando:

2:48 p.m.: It's FINALLY time for kickoff!

2:51 p.m.: Navy wins the coin toss and will defer (and they were EXCITED about it, some of it came through the officials mic...), meaning K-State will receive and have the ball first.

Navy has been very, very good against the run this season, even in losses to Notre Dame and Memphis. I'll be fascinated to see early on how well K-State can run the football.

