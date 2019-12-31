Running Diary: K-State vs. Navy
MEMPHIS - It is time for one final Running Diary of the 2019 college football season, as Kansas State (8-4) takes on No. 23 Navy (10-2) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
9:20 a.m.: Here's a chance to take a last look at some of our pregame coverage from Memphis:
-Preview & Prediction: CLICK HERE
-Klieman's Presser (video & transcript): CLICK HERE
-Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo quotes: CLICK HERE
-Hearing from Hazelton: CLICK HERE
-Meeting with Messingham: CLICK HERE
-K-State practice video: CLICK HERE
-K-State practice photos: CLICK HERE
9:25 a.m.: Powercat Gameday will be starting at 10:45 a.m. here in Memphis. Details from the ever talented Mason Voth of KMAN:
Two hours away from Powercat Gameday live from @silkysonbeale on @1015krock and @1350kman— Mason Voth (@TheRealMasonV) December 31, 2019
I’m ready to (not) fill the shoes of @Cole_Manbeck and look ahead to Cats and Mids with @jlkurtz and @Matthew_D_Hall