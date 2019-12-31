News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 09:18:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Running Diary: K-State vs. Navy

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

MEMPHIS - It is time for one final Running Diary of the 2019 college football season, as Kansas State (8-4) takes on No. 23 Navy (10-2) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

9:20 a.m.: Here's a chance to take a last look at some of our pregame coverage from Memphis:


-Preview & Prediction: CLICK HERE

-Klieman's Presser (video & transcript): CLICK HERE

-Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo quotes: CLICK HERE

-Hearing from Hazelton: CLICK HERE

-Meeting with Messingham: CLICK HERE

-K-State practice video: CLICK HERE

-K-State practice photos: CLICK HERE


9:25 a.m.: Powercat Gameday will be starting at 10:45 a.m. here in Memphis. Details from the ever talented Mason Voth of KMAN:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}