Welcome to the KSO Running Diary! This piece will be updated constantly throughout the day, especially as Kansas State prepares to kick off the season this evening against South Dakota. Refresh regularly for thoughts on happenings around the Big 12 all day long and then tons of insight on tonight's match-up as soon as the KSO staff arrives at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

He won't start, but Alex Delton will see the field plenty tonight. Getty Images

8:00 a.m.: Let's kick off the diary with a couple of topics, one K-State related and one about a future opponent. First, quarterback. We've told you since Monday to expect Skylar Thompson to get the first reps tonight against South Dakota, and that's exactly what's going to happen. For the record, I agree with Thompson as the choice at quarterback. In a race this close you always go with the younger option who provides more of a long-term future for your program. Also, I think a great role for Alex Delton is coming off the bench with fresh legs against worn down defenses. His speed can be game changing in that type of scenario. Don't be shocked, however, when the reps are split equally tonight. If all goes well and K-State stays in control they may well alternate them every two series. This battle is not yet over.



Justice Hill and the Oklahoma State offense got off to a fast start. Getty Images

I was impressed with Oklahoma State Thursday night in the Cowboys 58-17 season opening win over Missouri State. Yes, "impressed" is a relative term, considering the competition. That said, however, I imagine K-State fans would be pretty excited if the Wildcats outgained their FCS foe 732 (yes, 732) to 260 tonight. Senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius had a beautiful stat line, throwing for 295 yards and five scores against just one interception. He obviously played well, but those who watched saw a quarterback who won't be nearly as effective pushing the ball down the field as Mason Rudolph was a year ago. It wouldn't shock me if by Big 12 play OSU was made to be pretty one-dimensional on offense. The good news for the Pokes is that dimension - the running game - may be loaded. Justice Hill carried 10 times for 122 yards and a score. LD Brown had 10 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, and five more Cowboys added at least 26 rushing yards as individuals. I still like the Cowboys to get off to a 6-0 start and work their way near the Top 10 before picking up their first loss in game seven in Manhattan and ending in the 7-5 range.

9:07 a.m.: Anybody else catch that Samsung commercial on College Gameday heavily featuring Collin Klein and the Wildcats? Pretty nice.

10:28 a.m.: Can not wait for 11:00 a.m. to get here. Four Big 12 games kick off at that time this morning - Texas/Maryland, Oklahoma/FAU, TCU/Southern and Texas Tech/Ole Miss. Tech is the worst Big 12 team of the bunch, but I'm most interested in seeing how they perform against the Rebels. If they've found answers at the skill positions the Red Raiders could be a minor conference surprise.

Could Elijah Sullivan be on the field this evening? Grant Flanders/KSO