5:20 p.m.: We've just wrapped up our recording of The KSO Show from Tallgrass Tap House in Manhattan and will head out to Bramlage shortly! Keep up to date with all of tonight's even in our LIVE Running Dairy, updated throughout the session. Also keep an eye out for a a photo gallery from Derek Young and full video of tonight's happenings from Grant Flanders. I've officially got Dean Wade to win the dunk contest and Kam Stokes to hit the most threes for the male team in the 3-point competitions. DY likes Kam, as well, but Cartier Diarra in the dunk contest. Flando likes Diarra in the dunk contest and Xavier Sneed for the long-range shooting. The dunk contest competitors will be Wade, Diarra, Shaun Neal-Williams, while Sneed, Stokes and Barry Brown will team with women's players in the 3-point competition.

6:39 p.m.: We're arrived! Event starts in just about an hour, will be sharing updates up to and through the process. Gonna be a fun night. They're about to start a walk through, but I promised I wouldn't write about it. I shall respect those wishes. They also have a fancy new media room here, so I owe it to 'em, right?

DY and Flando are the first to get set up. What go getters. Matt Hall/KSO

6:59 p.m.: Doors about to open, will be interested to see what kind of crowd files in for this event. The setup, ,as you can see above, is different than a typical game in Manhattan. It's pretty cool, they're opening up the fancy-dancy courtside seats on the student section side to let kids fill them up. Also see the managers out here trying to get some wear on the purple and white striped money balls. Those babies are going to be key. Double points, but they look new and very slippery. This is a storyline to keep an eye on through the evening.

Matt Hall/KSO

7:36 p.m.: About to start here in a few minutes, decent crowd gathered for this but nothing wild. There will no jersey retirement tonight for Jake Pullen or court dedication for Tex Winter - sorry to crush any dreams.

Matt Hall/KSO

7:43 p.m.: Respect to Stan Weber. He's here, seated next to me to watch the event, has his cards he's preparing for his call for Oklahoma State tomorrow, and he's watching six games at the same time on his tablet. Guy is EFFICIENT. DY is sitting next to me texting dudes. SHOTS FIRED!

7:47 p.m.: Still waiting for it to start; you haven't missed anything yet.

7:50 p.m.: We start out with some cheerleaders. DY isn't taking any pics, cause who would want to see cheerleaders, right?!? I'm just gonna criticize him passively this entire piece. I don't think he'll ever read it. This performance does explain the need for the massive purple padding on the floor. So, that's solved, fortunately. They rolled up and took care of those mats FAST. This cheer team is diverse in its skill and talent, no denying that. Would have been a three-hour job for me.

7:56 p.m.: Men's team enters first, followed by the women. The men are split between white and purple uniforms, the women all are wearing white. Going to spend some time here at the beginning speaking about the late Tex Winter.

K-State observed a moment of silence for Tex Winter and watched a video of his accomplishments. Derek Young/KSO

8:05: Catflix (Netflix, get it?!?) skit not too bad, highlight for me was by far Barry Brown playing the Michael Scott Office basketball game role. He nailed it. They really captured some of the finer nuances of that thing, especially Kam Stokes dribbling like Stanley. Well done.

8:18 p.m.: Introduction time. Women first. This feels borderline pro wrestling, which - from me - is a compliment. Like the entrance themes. I would have gone "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers or, more than likely, Hulk Hogan's "Real American" retro theme. But, hey, that's just me. Best song goes to Kayla Goth, with Blackstreet's "No Diggity." No way she was alive when that song came out, right?

8:27 p.m.: Crowd has gotten pretty decent; student section has essentially filled in. Probably four-to-five thousand here. Men are being introduced now, and the buzz is real. Xavier Sneed stole the biggest response early. Austin Trice is so gosh dang happy to be here. Dean Wade stole back the best entrance from Sneed with his Lion King "Circle of Life," music. Kam Stokes, to his credit, broke out multiple Fortnite dance moves. Whites: Neal-Williams, Shadd, Mawien, Sneed, Trice, Brown, Wade Purples: McGuirl, Stockard, Diarra, Love, McAtee, Muldoon, Stokes If these are scrimmage teams, give me the Purps all day long.

8:46 p.m.: After the single longest game of knockout in history (played by students), we're ready for our 3-point competition. Teams are Barry Brown/Kayla Goth, Kam Stokes/Christinna Carr, Xavier Sneed/Sarah Banks. I'm sticking with Kam, which means I'm 100% committed to Stokes/Carr in this one. Bad first rack for Kam, made the first and missed the rest. Perfect rack on two until the money ball. Hit three-of-five from the top. First money-ball make was the end of rack four. He finished with just 12 points, while Carr added 15. Hey, I've got her too, I feel okay about this. Money ball looks heavy and slippery, I'm telling you. Sneed and Bates are up next. I believe Bates is a replacement for Rachel Ranke? Sneed hits just one on rack one, three on rack two (including money ball), four on rack three (including money ball), two on rack four and three on rack five before the time ran out. I swear to Pete I said on The Game Sneed wouldn't be able to finish his rack with his shooting style. The women continue to dominate, with Bates hitting for 20. They're at 35. My bunch is out. We'll wrap up with Goth and Brown. I think it's a tall order asking them to match, this doesn't seem like Brown's type of event, either. But hey, I was wrong on Sneed. So... Brown hits only one on rack one, but it's the money ball. Goes O-fer on the second rack. He's ICE COLD and has just two going into the final rack. Just three for Brown, Goth held her own with 14. The 17 will put them last. Bruce Weber was hollering at Barry the whole time about being hot before it started, a lot of ribbing from the sidelines through his struggles. Kayla Goth (correctly) states that the women's team carried the competition. Absolutely true.

8:50 p.m.: Women are going to work through some drills for 10 minutes while Jeff Mittie talks about his team to the crowd in Bramlage. Well, now they're dancing. They ask the men to come out, and of course it's Austin Trice who pulls the trigger. I would have bet anything on it being him. Kids came out and danced with the team, a few of the men did, as well, and it was good times.

9:17 p.m.: Dunk contest time! I've gone on record for Dean Wade. He'll compete with Shuan Neal-Williams, Austin Trice and Cartier Diarra. Jake Pullen is going to be a guest judge, and people lost their minds at the announcement. Rightfully so. Neal-Williams will go first. A little retro 1993 Harold Miner style, reverse with a pump down to the knees. They get a minute to do as many as they want. Weber is hollering the rules at them from the sideline. Second dunk is better, a self lob caught for a 360-finish. Three judges give him a 26 out of a possible 30. Trice is up. He's going to jump over 6-foot-11 James Love. He did it and hammered it down with one hand on the first try. Good prop use, but he's got time left. Needs another. Wasn't able to throw down another while attempting to lob off the backboard to himself. He also gets a 26, tying Neal-Williams. Xavier Sneed is wearing, a, uh Brian Patrick jersey. Respect for his friend, Weber and the staff laughed at it in fun. He gets a nice baseline jam down first, then a simple windmill from the top of the key. Trying a lob, between-the-legs dunk for his third attempt but can't get it down. A simple reverse wraps it up. He's got a 25, which seems right. Sneed must have replaced Diarra, as Wade is the last to go. Wade tries a very hard lob/between the legs jam. I respect this, toughest one tried yet. First two are missed. He's going to try again. Couldn't get it down, but he did hit a three at the buzzer, which Pullen gives him a 10 for?. And he gets a VERY CONTROVERSIAL 30?!? What's this? That's just round one, we'll have a second round. The judges were harsh after round one. Let's see if the motivation worked. Only the first dunk will be scored in round two. Neal-Williams is trying to go lob/between-the-legs, unable to pull it off though. His final dunk, another 360, was nice enough. Ended with a 27 for a total of 53. Trice is trying to get Diarra to throw him a lob off the side of the backboard, third time is a charm as it's hammered home. He got a 29, and I agree it was the best dunk we've seen yet. Sneed to follow. Sneed goes cup windmill, a little late 80s Jordan style, for a 25. He's at a total of 50. Trice leads the way with a 55 so far. Wade wraps it up with a relatively easy reverse dunk for an overall total of 54. We move to the finals now between Austin Trice and Dean Wade. Again, controversy galore on Wade being here. Pullen giving 10s for a three... Trice is trying to take a still handoff from Stokes and go between the legs for the slam, a crazy hard dunk. He couldn't quite get it down. Wade is trying to go between his legs to seal the win but settles for a windmill to seal the win. Weber is on the sideline hollering, "Dean is gonna win, and he didn't even make a dunk!" For my money, Trice is the rightful winner, even though I picked Wade.

9:22 p.m.: Seniors are speaking to the crowd now, Brown says he "hopes the arena can be sold out every night." He also begs for Instagram followers. Wade also asks for fan support, Stokes calls it "the best three years of his life, and that he loves every one of you all." Weber will speak now, then we'll see a brief scrimmage. Weber, "I promise Jake Pullen's jersey will be up there sooner rather than later." Weber also stresses he hopes Bramlage can be full for games other than just Kansas. I think some jersey flipping has happened before the scrimmage. Purples are Diarra, Wade, Stockard, Love, McGuirl, Stokes and McAtee. Whites are Brown, Muldoon, Shadd, Sneed, Trice, Neal-Williams and Mawien.

Dean Wade spoke to the crowd before the start of the evening's scrimmage. Derek Young/KSO

9:34 p.m.: We're going to play 12 minutes here. Brown shoots better in a basketball game than a contest, knocking down a wide open corner three on his first shot to put White up 3-0. Wade answers with a three for the Purps. Trice grabs an offensive rebound, but Mawien can't convert it. Nice finish from Neal-Williams through a foul from McGuirl to go up 5-3. I count two boards in less than two minutes for Trice. Wade follows up a McGuirl miss to tie the scrimmage at 5-5. Weber is half having fun and smiling, half yelling instructions like it's a regular game. Another board for Trice is his third in less than three minutes, and he just finished through a foul on the other end to put the Whites up 7-5. Trice shows off his lefty stroke from the free-throw line, knocking it down for the 3-point play. A pair of Brown free throws make it 10-5, but Stokes answers with a layup to slice it down to three. Sneed comes right back with a jumper for the Whites (12-7 White). Neal-Williams pulls up and nails a defended 3-pointer, a part of his game we didn't know about, and the White is rolling at 15-7 even before Nigel Shadd blocks a Levi Stockard dunk attempt. Wade is keeping the Purps alive with another basket, but it's still 15-9 with just more than six minutes left now before Brown hits another deep two-pointer for the White. Wade is as smooth as they come, putting the ball on the floor and pulling up to knock down a 15-footer. Wade leads the break and then dishes off to McAtee for a dunk, and it's down to 17-13 Whites. Shadd has been active replacing Trice, as he's grabbed a few boards, himself. Trice enters again and grabs another offensive board off a missed free throw by Shadd. Then Shadd gabs another offensive board. Those two have probably combined for 10 boards for the White in about seven minutes. Another defensive board for Trice, which leads to a run out dunk for Mawien. Trice gets a run out dunk (that Stokes wisely avoids challenging) to make it 21-13. Love answers back with a dunk of his own for the Purps. McGuirl knocks down an open corner three, and it's 21-18 all of a sudden in favor of the Whites. Should be a thrilling final 2:22 here. Really nice block by Kam on a Neal-Williams, leading to another McGuirl basket. It's a one-point game. I had my head down and am not sure what happened, but Brown threw down a reverse dunk all over James Love, but the play was blown dead and no points were given. It was naaaaasty. Muldoon pulls off a classic Dream Shake to score two more for the White. That could be the the one that seals it folks! If that one didn't, it's Sneed's jumper on the following play. We're at 25-22 White with 20 seconds left, and Brown will go to the line. Bruce is yelling, "Barry, Miss!" Barry laughs and knocks down the first. Now Bruce says "it doesn't matter now, make it!" He does. The White gets the win 30-25 after a bomb from Sneed is answered by a deep three from McGuirl at the buzzer. If you wanna do the math and extend it to a 40-minute game you would get a 99-83 final. Points galore!

